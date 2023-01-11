ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

Indians Sail to Win Over Hen Hud in Tourney Championship

 4 days ago

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - The Mahopac girls basketball team had a rough fourth quarter last Friday night (1/6) at home against RCK, and paid with a 50-43 loss to the Dutchess Indians. Mahopac bounced back Monday evening (1/9), however, cruising to a 73-37 victory over the Sailors of Hen Hud in the Jack McGuire Tournament championship game.

Monday night in Montrose, freshman Madysen Ford continued her emergence, leading Mahopac (8-2) with 17 points, and was named to the All-Tournament team, along with senior Lauren Beberman, who had 12 points. Senior Kristina Rush led Mahopac with 16 points, and was named tournament MVP.

“We played good defense and offense, and our shots were falling,” Coach Mairead Hynes said. “We shared the ball, and it was good to see it go in the hoop.”

“Against RCK, that was a hard-fought game with a great atmosphere,” Hynes added. “We played great defense, but didn’t capitalize on offense. We missed a lot of opportunities, which is tough, especially in such a close game.”

The ‘Pac struggled with RCK’s height and athleticism, and could not find its shot in the fourth - even after closing the gap to five points midway through the quarter.

“We got close in the fourth, but could not get past that barrier,” Hynes said. “Especially when we were not making free throws or layups. But the girls saw how close we were...we could have won with the points we left out there. I think they see that we can play with some of the best in the area.”

Ford led Mahopac with 10 points, Piper Klammer had nine points to go with five steals, and Gianna Rispoli had nine points.

“We will not always have a great offensive game, but we will always have our defensive game,” Beberman said after the loss. “When we got it to five, we had some momentum. But then our shots just were not falling, and we got a lot of fouls and kind of lost it. We will continue to work on our offense, and hitting shots late. That can be the difference between winning and losing.”

The Indians are scheduled to host John Jay-East Fishkill Thursday (1/12) at 6 p.m.

