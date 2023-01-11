Read full article on original website
Warriors rout Spurs before NBA-record crowd at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
Valanciunas scores 33 points, Pelicans beat Pistons 116-110
DETROIT (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-110 on Friday night. “JV had a monster game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He dominated in the post and he dominated on the boards and we needed every point and every rebound."
Giddey scores 25, leads Thunder to 124-110 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who have won...
Edwards, Timberwolves bounce back to beat short-handed Suns
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Jakimovski, Rodman 3-pointers help WSU edge Stanford 60-59
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and Washington State held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night. Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.
No. 21 Auburn beats Mississippi State, home win streak at 28
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Wendell Green Jr. added 17 and No. 21 Auburn defeated Mississippi State 69-63 on Saturday night. Williams scored 11 of Auburn’s first 13 points, which included three 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the game. The senior forward hit two more 3-pointers in the span of 1:27 early in the second half. Auburn led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Mississippi State cut the lead to four with 2:34 remaining. Green then hit a deep 3-pointer before coming away with a steal and a layup on the following possession. Auburn (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 28 straight games inside Neville Arena. The Tigers have the second-longest home winning streak in Division I men’s basketball, trailing Gonzaga.
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to be played in Atlanta
A potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision comes following the cancellation of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Both the Bills and Chiefs approved the move last week.
Wazzu staves off Stanford at buzzer, 60-59
Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers, DJ Rodman added four and Washington State survived a wild finish to defeat visiting Stanford
Should we believe in the Nuggets' defensive turnaround?
Back on Dec. 14, the Denver Nuggets claimed a piece of NBA history by scoring a modern-day record 98 paint points en route to a 141-128 win over the Washington Wizards. The game perfectly encapsulated the Nuggets at that point in the season: They couldn't be stopped, nor could they get stops. Afterward, head coach Michael Malone acknowledged the incredible offensive achievement but in the same breath sounded the alarm about his team's punchless defense.
2 goals in 51 seconds enough to lift Wild over Coyotes
The Wild are 17-6-2 since starting the season 7-8-2.
Report: Heat, Bucks among teams interested in Suns' Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are among some of the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns swingman Jae Crowder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Crowder has not appeared in a game for the Suns this season. The veteran forward did not want to come off the bench after starting 109 games over the last two seasons, Wojnarowski adds.
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Flyers' Provorov blocking out trade rumors: 'I'm a loyal player'
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is aware that his name is cropping up in trade rumors, but the 25-year-old is doing his best to block the noise. "Their job is to talk, my job is to play," Provorov said after practice Wednesday, according to Philly Hockey Now's Sam Carchidi. "I'm not changing anything about my preparation or my thinking. I'm here to play and compete every game."
Schultz: 6 candidates who should be front-runners for open GM jobs
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz breaks down the resumes of the six hottest general manager candidates. Currently, Arizona and Tennessee have openings for a GM. The 49ers director of player personnel is among the most respected people in NFL circles. Beyond the football side of things, Carthon's considered one of the premier relationship-builders in the business.
Lamar out for wild-card game vs. Bengals; Huntley questionable
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially out of Sunday's wild-card showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday. Jackson, who missed the final five games of the regular season, suggested that he'd be unable to play in a tweet Thursday. "I'm still in...
