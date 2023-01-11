Boys Basketball: Ridge Defeats Watchung Hills, 55-50

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- The Ridge boys basketball team concluded the first half of its divison schedule by prevailing in a tightly contested 55-50 victory over Watchung Hills Tuesday night.

Watchung Hills (6-3) had two leads the entire game, by one point in the second quarter, and then by two points in the third, but both times, Ridge (8-1) quickly made up the deficit.

Luke Kreitz came off the bench to lead the Red Devils with 14 points. Troy Barrett had a strong game inside with 13 points, and Nik Borovicanin finished with 11 points for Ridge, which made nearly 58 percent (19 of 33) of its shots on the night.

A 7-0 run briefly gave the Warriors a 29-27 lead late in the third quarter, but Kreitz sank two free throws with 3:51 left to tie it, 29-29, Borovicanin drove for a layup and Kevin Castronovo scored on a layup to give the Red Devils a 33-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Watchung Hills, after a cold shooting first half (6 of 17), hit 57 percent of its field-goal attempts in the second half, but the Warriors were unable to sustain a run against Ridge because the Red Devils shot 73 percent (11 of 15) in the second half.

It was still a one-possession game with a minute to go and Watchung Hills trailing, 50-47. Borovicanin hit one of two free throws, then converted a long full-court inbounds pass from Matt Fabbio into a layup that gave Ridge a 53-47 lead.

Three days earlier, Ridge sank 14 3-pointers in an 85-33 victory over Cranford. The Red Devils hit just four shots from beyond the arc against Watchung Hills, but they had sustained success driving to the basket or getting free for layups on Tuesday night.

Ridge has won six games in a row. The Red Devils' next game is at home against Hillsborough, a team Ridge defeated, 55-53, on opening night.



