Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Handles South Broward, Improves to 12-1

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team entered the 2023 calendar year with a near-perfect 11-1 record, and the boys kept rolling on Tuesday with a 77-56 win over South Broward High School.

The 12-1 Eagles' lone blemish on the season is a 59-55 loss at Cypress Bay, who is currently 11-1.

Stoneman Douglas has their busiest stretch of the season ahead, closing the month of January with 10 games over a 20-day span. They are one of 3 teams in the 7-team District that are currently 1-0.

