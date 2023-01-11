ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Handles South Broward, Improves to 12-1

By Gina Pfingsten
PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team entered the 2023 calendar year with a near-perfect 11-1 record, and the boys kept rolling on Tuesday with a 77-56 win over South Broward High School.

The 12-1 Eagles' lone blemish on the season is a 59-55 loss at Cypress Bay, who is currently 11-1.

Stoneman Douglas has their busiest stretch of the season ahead, closing the month of January with 10 games over a 20-day span. They are one of 3 teams in the 7-team District that are currently 1-0.

Coral Springs Approves Installing Life-Saving Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in Parks and City Facilities

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A device used to help restore the heartbeat of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin when he collapse mid-game earlier this month is going to be installed in parks and City Hall in Coral Springs. City commissioners approved spending $175,000 in federal pandemic relief funds this week to buy and install 30 outdoor cabinets for automatic external defibrillator (AED) as well as Stop the Bleed Kits at 10 parks and city facilities by the middle of the summer. City Fire Chief Michael McNally said placing these outdoor AED cabinets, which will be monitored by contractors and 911 dispatchers, will make...
Construction Started on New Cheesecake Factory in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Construction has started on the new Cheesecake Factory in Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant known for big portions and a menu featuring more than 250 items will open in the former Banana Republic and Charming Charlie spaces at the Promenade at Coconut Creek at 4467 Lyons Road. The first phase of construction is the interior demolition of the retail space to accommodate a restaurant, according to Scott Stoudenmire, sustainability director for city of Coconut Creek. The next phase of work will be the actual restaurant project, including kitchen, dining area and outdoor dining area, Stoudenmire wrote in an email. That permit has not been issued yet. It remains under review.  The restaurant will be more than 9,100-square-foot, plus outdoor seating area, near the Lyons Road entrance, according to a news release from Promenade at Coconut Creek. It’s not known yet when the restaurant will open.   MORE COCONUT CREEK NEWS: POLICE & FIRE: One Person Injured in Two Car Crash in Coconut Creek GOVERNMENT: Coconut Creek Mayor Josh Rydell: City Will Proclaim Jan. 15 as Damar Hamlin and Good Neighbor’s Day POLICE & FIRE: Coconut Creek Police Officers Pulled Out Distraught Woman From Sinking Car in Lake at Tradewinds Park North
