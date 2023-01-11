ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime

CHICAGO - The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers. The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com

3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
The Center Square

Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program

(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
cwbchicago.com

63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
