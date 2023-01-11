Read full article on original website
'She's not serious': Lightfoot opponent 'Chuy' Garcia slams mayor on public safety
Arguing that a mayor who “cannot keep us safe” is a mayor Chicago “cannot afford to keep,” U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters.
Owner of 2 Blue Island businesses fights back with lawsuit after nearby shooting causes shutdown
The businesses were ordered closed following a New Year's Eve shooting that allegedly took place outside of the adjacent bars.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral challenger Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia unveils public safety plan
CHICAGO - Arguing that a mayor who "cannot keep us safe" is a mayor Chicago "cannot afford to keep," U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters. Garcia joined the parade of mayoral challengers...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to person threatening officers with weapon, barricading in South Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT was on the scene of a residence in West Englewood for reports of an armed person barricading themselves Saturday morning. The offender pointed a weapon at officers in the 6600 block of Seeley Avenue around 12:31 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a residence in that block. Police...
Timing of new CPD engagement effort questioned by some officers, residents
CHICAGO — All Chicago Police Department command staff and some patrol officers are now required to participate in a new initiative, going door-to-door in some of the city’s most violent areas. Some police sources question the timing of the new initiative, suggesting it’s a ploy by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to score political points in the […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime
CHICAGO - The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers. The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Another accidental shooting raises doubts about alderman’s skills as firearm instructor
CHICAGO - As a firearm instructor — like, say, Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) — you’re doing something wrong if you manage to shoot yourself, and then have someone in your class get shot a few months later, experts told the Chicago Sun-Times. Yet in the fall, Curtis...
fox32chicago.com
3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
fox32chicago.com
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 murder of Chicago cop
CHICAGO - One of the alleged gunmen in the 2011 killing of Chicago Police Ofc. Clifton Lewis will remain in jail as he awaits trial for the murder, despite allegations police and prosecutors hid evidence showing he’s innocent. Judge Erica Reddick ruled Friday that Tyrone Clay, who has been...
Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say
A man died after he was shot inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
cwbchicago.com
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say
Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
cwbchicago.com
Logan Square carjacker led troopers on 102 mph chase, crashed into building: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a five-time felon carjacked a woman in Logan Square in November, then led the Illinois State Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him, his passenger, and a state trooper hospitalized. Judge Mary Marubio ordered Charles Platt, 51, held without bail during a court hearing Thursday.
Man charged in gang-related killing of 15-year-old Chicago girl in 2016
Veronica Lopez was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on East 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. He was shot in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
West Side residents concerned about Chicago police officer's ties to Proud Boys
There was a serious discussion Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood about allegations of racist cops and how they're being handled by the Chicago Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
