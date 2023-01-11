ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Porterville Recorder

UMASS 75, RHODE ISLAND 65

Percentages: FG .373, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Leggett 2-7, Thomas 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Tchikou 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Leggett, Tchikou, Weston). Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 5, Carey 2, Leggett 2, M.Martin 2, Samb 2, Thomas, Weston). Steals: 4 (Carey,...
AMHERST, MA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

Percentages: FG .475, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 19-53, .358 (Brogdon 4-6, Horford 4-7, Tatum 4-14, Smart 3-12, White 2-2, G.Williams 1-3, Pritchard 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Hauser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kornet 2, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 7 (Smart 2, G.Williams, Kornet, Pritchard, Tatum, White).
WASHINGTON STATE
PIX11

A look back at the Jets’ season

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at this season and ahead to next season. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Porterville Recorder

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81

Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT

Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

OREGON 87, NO. 9 ARIZONA 68

Percentages: FG .375, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 3, Kriisa). Turnovers: 16 (A.Tubelis 4, Larsson 4, Kriisa 3, Ballo 2, Bal, Boswell, Ramey). Steals: 10 (Ballo 3, Kriisa 3,...
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 68, DELAWARE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .431, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Robinson 2-3, Muniz 1-3, Staten 0-2, Perkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Somerville 3). Turnovers: 16 (Perkins 5, Somerville 4, Robinson 3, K.Johnson 2, Muniz 2). Steals: 7 (Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Robinson 2, K.Johnson). Technical...
DOVER, DE
Porterville Recorder

N.J.I.T. 74, ALBANY 67

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .397, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Drumgoole 5-15, Davis 4-7, Beagle 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Patel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Drumgoole 5, Beagle 2, Patel 2, Jackson, Kellogg, Ketner). Steals: 4 (Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
ALBANY, NY
Porterville Recorder

SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73

Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Hammond 4-7, Wertz 4-8, Laszewski 3-5, Goodwin 3-9, Ryan 1-5, Starling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski). Turnovers: 3 (Goodwin, Lubin, Wertz). Steals: 3 (Goodwin 2, Ryan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bell346-90-00-30117. Williams112-40-00-3105.
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

BELMONT 76, NORTHERN IOWA 72

Percentages: FG .483, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wolf 2-3, Duax 1-1, Daniel 1-3, Born 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Betz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Betz 3, Anderson, Henry, Wolf). Steals: 8 (Anderson 2, Betz 2, Campbell 2, Duax, Wolf). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Friberg366-120-01-62115.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Porterville Recorder

UAB 81, LOUISIANA TECH 74

Percentages: FG .371, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gaines 4-9, T.Brewer 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-2, Bertram 0-1, L.Brewer 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer). Steals: 7 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, T.Brewer, Toney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
RUSTON, LA
Porterville Recorder

BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Asberry 2, Boone, Newton, Smith, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Harris 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Boone, Newton, Smith).
STILLWATER, OK

