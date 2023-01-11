Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Popular Dallas business continues to close locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 75, RHODE ISLAND 65
Percentages: FG .373, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Leggett 2-7, Thomas 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Tchikou 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Leggett, Tchikou, Weston). Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 5, Carey 2, Leggett 2, M.Martin 2, Samb 2, Thomas, Weston). Steals: 4 (Carey,...
Okposo's shorthanded goal leads Sabres over Predators 5-3
Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night
Porterville Recorder
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 122, Charlotte 106
Percentages: FG .475, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 19-53, .358 (Brogdon 4-6, Horford 4-7, Tatum 4-14, Smart 3-12, White 2-2, G.Williams 1-3, Pritchard 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Hauser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kornet 2, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 7 (Smart 2, G.Williams, Kornet, Pritchard, Tatum, White).
2 goals in 51 seconds enough to lift Wild over Coyotes
The Wild are 17-6-2 since starting the season 7-8-2.
A look back at the Jets’ season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at this season and ahead to next season. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81
Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT
Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON 87, NO. 9 ARIZONA 68
Percentages: FG .375, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 3, Kriisa). Turnovers: 16 (A.Tubelis 4, Larsson 4, Kriisa 3, Ballo 2, Bal, Boswell, Ramey). Steals: 10 (Ballo 3, Kriisa 3,...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 68, DELAWARE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Robinson 2-3, Muniz 1-3, Staten 0-2, Perkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Somerville 3). Turnovers: 16 (Perkins 5, Somerville 4, Robinson 3, K.Johnson 2, Muniz 2). Steals: 7 (Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Robinson 2, K.Johnson). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
N.J.I.T. 74, ALBANY 67
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .397, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Drumgoole 5-15, Davis 4-7, Beagle 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Patel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Drumgoole 5, Beagle 2, Patel 2, Jackson, Kellogg, Ketner). Steals: 4 (Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Cavs fall to Timberwolves, finishing 2-3 on road trip
Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Hammond 4-7, Wertz 4-8, Laszewski 3-5, Goodwin 3-9, Ryan 1-5, Starling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski). Turnovers: 3 (Goodwin, Lubin, Wertz). Steals: 3 (Goodwin 2, Ryan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bell346-90-00-30117. Williams112-40-00-3105.
Porterville Recorder
BELMONT 76, NORTHERN IOWA 72
Percentages: FG .483, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wolf 2-3, Duax 1-1, Daniel 1-3, Born 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Betz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Betz 3, Anderson, Henry, Wolf). Steals: 8 (Anderson 2, Betz 2, Campbell 2, Duax, Wolf). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Friberg366-120-01-62115.
Northview beats Chicago Hyde Park in overtime
Northview beat Chicago Hyde Park in overtime 53-52. Ottawa Hills fell to Detroit Martin Luther King.
Porterville Recorder
UAB 81, LOUISIANA TECH 74
Percentages: FG .371, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gaines 4-9, T.Brewer 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-2, Bertram 0-1, L.Brewer 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer). Steals: 7 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, T.Brewer, Toney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Asberry 2, Boone, Newton, Smith, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Harris 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Boone, Newton, Smith).
Comments / 0