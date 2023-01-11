ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
sportingalert.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

76ers Trade Targets: 10 Surprising NBA Trade Candidates The Sixers Could Trade For Ft Gordon Hayward

Today’s 76ers trade rumors take a look at 10 players the Sixers could trade for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline with now less than a month away. The Sixers are vying for home court advantage in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but have some work to do to get there. Could someone like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan come to the City of Brotherly Love? The Hornets could be shopping Go.
bvmsports.com

Wizards have one player on second All-Star Game voting returns

Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal latest among injury prone max contract players by Gibson Lowenberg NBA News Wizards have one player on second All-Star Game voting returns by Noel Guerra 33 seconds ago Follow @NoelBBallWriter Tweet Share x Pin Comment The second round of All-Star voting results have returned and the Wizards lack the representation to say the least. Kyle Kuzma…
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Game 42: Against the Heat, the Bucks will...
FOX Sports

Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Preview: Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs last game was an away game on January 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers, which Toronto won by a score of 6-2. The Leafs have a record of 25-9-7 so far. The Nashville Predators last played an away game on January 9 against the Ottawa Senators. The Predators won by a score of 3-0, and their current league record is 19-14-6.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Wings vs. Leafs: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

Oesterle will also be in tonight. Lindstrom out. https://t.co/mMXPP8WHnT. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 12, 2023. Wings morning skate was optional so the lines are guesswork based on beat writer tweets but... Wings. Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond. Fabbri-Copp-Berggren. Kubalik-Veleno-Perron. Erne-Rasmussen-Sundqvist. Walman-Seider. Chiarot-Hronek. Määttä-Oesterle. Husso. Hellberg. Leafs. Jarnkrok-Tavares-Marner. Bunting-Nylander-Engvall. Kerfoot-Kampf-McMann. Aston...
chatsports.com

Morning Flurries: Byram is skating again

The Athletic’s prospect pool rankings are out with prospect guru Scott Wheeler naming the Avalanche the league’s 32nd ranked pipeline and with only 14 eligible prospects. https://t.co/PAHV2SCrTX— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 9, 2023. Mikko Rantanen needs our help to get him to the All-Star game and here’s...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division. Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.
RALEIGH, NC
chatsports.com

Noesen May Suit Up Tonight, Game Time Decision

Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes were hoping for the return of a healthy Stefan Noesen. Noesen was injured early in the game against the New York Rangers a week ago at MSG. Noesen suffered the famous lower body injury title after the...
chatsports.com

USF’s Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Wants More out of Her Final Season

GAME 19 | WED., JAN. 11, 2023 | 7 P.M. | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER. Jim Louk (PxP), Leah Secondo (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com) Darek Sharp (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color) Live Stats: GoUSFBulls.com. Series: Memphis leads the series, 15-14 Twitter Updates: @USFWBB. Tickets: (800) Go-Bulls; USFBullsTix.
TAMPA, FL

