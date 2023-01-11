Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
Related
Porterville Recorder
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
CBS New York
Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens
NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year. "We came out with the right mentality, had a really good first period and a really good game.'' Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That's a...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 122, Charlotte 106
BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
Porterville Recorder
Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52
WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
Porterville Recorder
Washington 81, California 78, OT
CALIFORNIA (3-15) Bowser 2-4 1-1 6, Newell 10-18 0-0 21, Thiemann 6-12 1-3 13, Brown 4-8 3-6 12, Clayton 3-13 3-3 11, Kuany 3-9 1-2 9, Alajiki 1-4 1-4 4, Okafor 0-2 2-2 2, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 12-21 78. WASHINGTON (11-8) Brooks 9-17...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 87, No. 9 Arizona 68
ARIZONA (15-3) A.Tubelis 5-13 4-5 14, Ballo 5-10 0-1 10, Kriisa 2-10 3-3 9, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Ramey 4-12 0-0 12, Boswell 6-11 0-0 15, Henderson 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-13 68.
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 75, RHODE ISLAND 65
Percentages: FG .373, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Leggett 2-7, Thomas 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Tchikou 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Leggett, Tchikou, Weston). Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 5, Carey 2, Leggett 2, M.Martin 2, Samb 2, Thomas, Weston). Steals: 4 (Carey,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56
N. ARIZONA (5-14) Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56. SACRAMENTO ST. (11-7) Marks 0-4 0-0 0,...
Porterville Recorder
Texas A&M-CC 97, New Orleans 79
NEW ORLEANS (6-10) T.Jackson 4-4 3-8 12, Kirkland 6-11 1-2 13, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Vincent 2-4 1-2 6, Wilson-Rouse 6-10 1-2 16, Sackey 2-2 0-1 4, Doughty 0-6 6-6 6, Henry 1-3 2-4 5, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-1 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 19-32 79.
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Hammond 4-7, Wertz 4-8, Laszewski 3-5, Goodwin 3-9, Ryan 1-5, Starling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski). Turnovers: 3 (Goodwin, Lubin, Wertz). Steals: 3 (Goodwin 2, Ryan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bell346-90-00-30117. Williams112-40-00-3105.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
Porterville Recorder
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81
Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
ABC4
Jazz comeback effort falls short against Sixers, 118-117
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, when the Utah Jazz went down by 20 points to the Philadelphia 76ers early, it appeared all hope was lost. But Jordan Clarkson led a valient comeback effort with 38 points, as the Jazz rallied all the way back to take the lead […]
Porterville Recorder
BELMONT 76, NORTHERN IOWA 72
Percentages: FG .483, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wolf 2-3, Duax 1-1, Daniel 1-3, Born 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Betz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Betz 3, Anderson, Henry, Wolf). Steals: 8 (Anderson 2, Betz 2, Campbell 2, Duax, Wolf). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Friberg366-120-01-62115.
Porterville Recorder
BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Asberry 2, Boone, Newton, Smith, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Harris 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Boone, Newton, Smith).
Porterville Recorder
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
Comments / 0