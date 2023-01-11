ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens

NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year. "We came out with the right mentality, had a really good first period and a really good game.'' Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That's a...
ELMONT, NY
Porterville Recorder

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52

WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
MISSOULA, MT
abc27 News

Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
HERSHEY, PA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 81, California 78, OT

CALIFORNIA (3-15) Bowser 2-4 1-1 6, Newell 10-18 0-0 21, Thiemann 6-12 1-3 13, Brown 4-8 3-6 12, Clayton 3-13 3-3 11, Kuany 3-9 1-2 9, Alajiki 1-4 1-4 4, Okafor 0-2 2-2 2, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 12-21 78. WASHINGTON (11-8) Brooks 9-17...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Oregon 87, No. 9 Arizona 68

ARIZONA (15-3) A.Tubelis 5-13 4-5 14, Ballo 5-10 0-1 10, Kriisa 2-10 3-3 9, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Ramey 4-12 0-0 12, Boswell 6-11 0-0 15, Henderson 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-13 68.
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

UMASS 75, RHODE ISLAND 65

Percentages: FG .373, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Leggett 2-7, Thomas 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Tchikou 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Leggett, Tchikou, Weston). Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 5, Carey 2, Leggett 2, M.Martin 2, Samb 2, Thomas, Weston). Steals: 4 (Carey,...
AMHERST, MA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56

N. ARIZONA (5-14) Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56. SACRAMENTO ST. (11-7) Marks 0-4 0-0 0,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Texas A&M-CC 97, New Orleans 79

NEW ORLEANS (6-10) T.Jackson 4-4 3-8 12, Kirkland 6-11 1-2 13, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Vincent 2-4 1-2 6, Wilson-Rouse 6-10 1-2 16, Sackey 2-2 0-1 4, Doughty 0-6 6-6 6, Henry 1-3 2-4 5, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-1 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 19-32 79.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73

Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Hammond 4-7, Wertz 4-8, Laszewski 3-5, Goodwin 3-9, Ryan 1-5, Starling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski). Turnovers: 3 (Goodwin, Lubin, Wertz). Steals: 3 (Goodwin 2, Ryan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bell346-90-00-30117. Williams112-40-00-3105.
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81

Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC4

Jazz comeback effort falls short against Sixers, 118-117

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, when the Utah Jazz went down by 20 points to the Philadelphia 76ers early, it appeared all hope was lost. But Jordan Clarkson led a valient comeback effort with 38 points, as the Jazz rallied all the way back to take the lead […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

BELMONT 76, NORTHERN IOWA 72

Percentages: FG .483, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wolf 2-3, Duax 1-1, Daniel 1-3, Born 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Betz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Betz 3, Anderson, Henry, Wolf). Steals: 8 (Anderson 2, Betz 2, Campbell 2, Duax, Wolf). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Friberg366-120-01-62115.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Porterville Recorder

BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Asberry 2, Boone, Newton, Smith, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Harris 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Boone, Newton, Smith).
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71

Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy