Wisconsin State

Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-8) Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58. BAYLOR (12-5) Bridges...
STILLWATER, OK
Oregon 87, No. 9 Arizona 68

ARIZONA (15-3) A.Tubelis 5-13 4-5 14, Ballo 5-10 0-1 10, Kriisa 2-10 3-3 9, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Ramey 4-12 0-0 12, Boswell 6-11 0-0 15, Henderson 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-13 68.
EUGENE, OR
Gaines scores 22, UAB takes down Louisiana Tech 81-74

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Eric Gaines' 22 points helped UAB defeat Louisiana Tech 81-74 on Saturday night. Gaines added six assists for the Blazers (13-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Trey Jemison scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Tavin Lovan recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.
RUSTON, LA
TENNESSEE TECH 71, TENNESSEE STATE 63

Percentages: FG .383, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Clay 4-10, Griffin 3-5, Boyd 2-9, Riggs Abner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Kueth 0-2, Bartholomew 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Acosta 2, Griffin 2). Turnovers: 18 (Clay 6, Makuoi 5, Williams 3, Griffin 2, Bartholomew, Kueth). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
TEXAS A&M 94, SOUTH CAROLINA 53

Percentages: FG .548, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Taylor 4-6, Dennis 2-4, Hefner 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Marble 0-1, Radford 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Pratt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marble 2, Washington 2). Turnovers: 10 (Robinson 2, Taylor 2, Coleman, Dennis, Hefner, Marble, Radford, Washington).
COLUMBIA, SC
Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56

N. ARIZONA (5-14) Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56. SACRAMENTO ST. (11-7) Marks 0-4 0-0 0,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Saturday's Scores

Robert C. Byrd vs. Elkins, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OHIO STATE
WREG

Grizzlies win 9th straight, Morant dunks over Jalen Smith

INDIANAPOLIS – Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NFL Playoff Glance

X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
KANSAS STATE
Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina110—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 9 (Martinook, Pesce), 17:02. Second Period_2, Carolina, Chatfield 4 (Aho), 9:14. Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 15, 7:48 (pp). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-8-15_34. Carolina 15-14-7_36. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 6; Carolina 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 5-9-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Andersen 7-3-0 (35-34). A_18,769...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston 122, Charlotte 106

BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81

Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
HOUSTON, TX
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71

Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
STATESBORO, GA
Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52

WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
MISSOULA, MT
S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 64

S. DAKOTA ST. (9-9) Dentlinger 10-11 6-6 26, Mors 3-5 4-5 10, Arians 4-9 0-2 10, Mayo 6-19 4-4 19, Mims 4-14 2-2 13, Kyle 2-2 0-0 4, Te Slaa 0-1 0-0 0, Lien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-19 82. SOUTH DAKOTA (8-10) Kamateros 3-12 0-0 6, Archambault 3-10...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
EASTERN WASHINGTON 95, IDAHO 74

Percentages: FG .380, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Moffitt 3-4, Salih 3-6, Hatten 1-1, R.Smith 1-5, Burris 0-1, Ford 0-2, T.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burris 2). Turnovers: 12 (Moffitt 4, I.Jones 2, Salih 2, T.Smith 2, Burris, Ford). Steals: 2 (I.Jones, R.Smith).
IDAHO STATE
WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT

Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WESTERN KENTUCKY 70, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59

Percentages: FG .355, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Jones 2-4, Dean 2-5, Krivokapic 1-5, Guadarrama 1-6, J.Williams 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pinkney 2, Sanogo 2, Dean, J.Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, J.Williams 3, Dean 2, Grant, Guadarrama, Krivokapic, Sanogo). Steals: 13...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

