Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-8) Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58. BAYLOR (12-5) Bridges...
Oregon 87, No. 9 Arizona 68
ARIZONA (15-3) A.Tubelis 5-13 4-5 14, Ballo 5-10 0-1 10, Kriisa 2-10 3-3 9, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Ramey 4-12 0-0 12, Boswell 6-11 0-0 15, Henderson 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-13 68.
Gaines scores 22, UAB takes down Louisiana Tech 81-74
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Eric Gaines' 22 points helped UAB defeat Louisiana Tech 81-74 on Saturday night. Gaines added six assists for the Blazers (13-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Trey Jemison scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Tavin Lovan recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.
Hogs Aren’t Going to Get Shoved Around, But Need to Win More
It's okay to push back, but Razorbacks have to learn winning is bigger deal.
Gonzaga blows out Portland behind big game from Malachi Smith
Following a trio of suspenseful victories, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team didn’t waste time disposing of Portland on Saturday. The No. 8 Zags (16-3, 5-0 WCC) jumped out to a 23-5 lead, which grew to 61-28 at halftime and ended in a 115-75 win over the Pilots (9-11, 1-4) at the McCarthey Athletic ...
TENNESSEE TECH 71, TENNESSEE STATE 63
Percentages: FG .383, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Clay 4-10, Griffin 3-5, Boyd 2-9, Riggs Abner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Kueth 0-2, Bartholomew 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Acosta 2, Griffin 2). Turnovers: 18 (Clay 6, Makuoi 5, Williams 3, Griffin 2, Bartholomew, Kueth). Steals:...
TEXAS A&M 94, SOUTH CAROLINA 53
Percentages: FG .548, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Taylor 4-6, Dennis 2-4, Hefner 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Marble 0-1, Radford 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Pratt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marble 2, Washington 2). Turnovers: 10 (Robinson 2, Taylor 2, Coleman, Dennis, Hefner, Marble, Radford, Washington).
Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56
N. ARIZONA (5-14) Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56. SACRAMENTO ST. (11-7) Marks 0-4 0-0 0,...
Saturday's Scores
Robert C. Byrd vs. Elkins, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Grizzlies win 9th straight, Morant dunks over Jalen Smith
INDIANAPOLIS – Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane […]
NFL Playoff Glance
X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1
Carolina110—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 9 (Martinook, Pesce), 17:02. Second Period_2, Carolina, Chatfield 4 (Aho), 9:14. Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 15, 7:48 (pp). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-8-15_34. Carolina 15-14-7_36. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 6; Carolina 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 5-9-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Andersen 7-3-0 (35-34). A_18,769...
Boston 122, Charlotte 106
BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81
Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52
WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 64
S. DAKOTA ST. (9-9) Dentlinger 10-11 6-6 26, Mors 3-5 4-5 10, Arians 4-9 0-2 10, Mayo 6-19 4-4 19, Mims 4-14 2-2 13, Kyle 2-2 0-0 4, Te Slaa 0-1 0-0 0, Lien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-19 82. SOUTH DAKOTA (8-10) Kamateros 3-12 0-0 6, Archambault 3-10...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 95, IDAHO 74
Percentages: FG .380, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Moffitt 3-4, Salih 3-6, Hatten 1-1, R.Smith 1-5, Burris 0-1, Ford 0-2, T.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burris 2). Turnovers: 12 (Moffitt 4, I.Jones 2, Salih 2, T.Smith 2, Burris, Ford). Steals: 2 (I.Jones, R.Smith).
WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT
Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
WESTERN KENTUCKY 70, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59
Percentages: FG .355, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Jones 2-4, Dean 2-5, Krivokapic 1-5, Guadarrama 1-6, J.Williams 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pinkney 2, Sanogo 2, Dean, J.Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, J.Williams 3, Dean 2, Grant, Guadarrama, Krivokapic, Sanogo). Steals: 13...
