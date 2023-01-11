ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Porterville Recorder

UMASS 75, RHODE ISLAND 65

Percentages: FG .373, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Leggett 2-7, Thomas 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Tchikou 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Leggett, Tchikou, Weston). Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 5, Carey 2, Leggett 2, M.Martin 2, Samb 2, Thomas, Weston). Steals: 4 (Carey,...
AMHERST, MA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Penalties_Simmonds, TOR (Fighting), 2:43; Foligno, BOS (Fighting), 2:43; McAvoy, BOS (Tripping), 4:01; Hunt, TOR (Interference), 8:43. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno),...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT

Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81

Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Texas A&M-CC 97, New Orleans 79

NEW ORLEANS (6-10) T.Jackson 4-4 3-8 12, Kirkland 6-11 1-2 13, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Vincent 2-4 1-2 6, Wilson-Rouse 6-10 1-2 16, Sackey 2-2 0-1 4, Doughty 0-6 6-6 6, Henry 1-3 2-4 5, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-1 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 19-32 79.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

UAB 81, LOUISIANA TECH 74

Percentages: FG .371, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gaines 4-9, T.Brewer 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-2, Bertram 0-1, L.Brewer 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer). Steals: 7 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, T.Brewer, Toney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
RUSTON, LA

