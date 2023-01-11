Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Ferndale University 55, Dearborn Advanced Technology 38. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 61, Pewamo-Westphalia 56. Lenawee Christian 60, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47, Saginaw Nouvel 45. North Farmington 75, Benton Harbor 49. Ojibwe Charter 81, Beaver Island 25. Rochester Adams 60, Dexter 46. Royal Oak 57,...
Northview beats Chicago Hyde Park in overtime
Northview beat Chicago Hyde Park in overtime 53-52. Ottawa Hills fell to Detroit Martin Luther King.
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN ILLINOIS 70, LITTLE ROCK 63
Percentages: FG .381, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jefferson 3-6, Gardner 2-5, Gordon 1-2, Egbuniwe 1-4, Palermo 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gardner 3, Beljan, Gordon). Turnovers: 20 (Gardner 4, Jefferson 3, Smith 3, Egbuniwe 2, Gordon 2, White 2, Beljan, John,...
Comments / 0