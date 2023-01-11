ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
BOSTON, MA
Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens

NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year. "We came out with the right mentality, had a really good first period and a really good game.'' Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That's a...
ELMONT, NY
Boston 122, Charlotte 106

BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT

Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
WASHINGTON, DC
OREGON 87, NO. 9 ARIZONA 68

Percentages: FG .375, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 3, Kriisa). Turnovers: 16 (A.Tubelis 4, Larsson 4, Kriisa 3, Ballo 2, Bal, Boswell, Ramey). Steals: 10 (Ballo 3, Kriisa 3,...
EUGENE, OR
Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52

WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
MISSOULA, MT
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81

Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
HOUSTON, TX
Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56

N. ARIZONA (5-14) Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56. SACRAMENTO ST. (11-7) Marks 0-4 0-0 0,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
UMASS 75, RHODE ISLAND 65

Percentages: FG .373, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Leggett 2-7, Thomas 1-3, Freeman 1-4, Tchikou 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Leggett, Tchikou, Weston). Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 5, Carey 2, Leggett 2, M.Martin 2, Samb 2, Thomas, Weston). Steals: 4 (Carey,...
AMHERST, MA
NFL Playoff Glance

X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
KANSAS STATE
EASTERN WASHINGTON 95, IDAHO 74

Percentages: FG .380, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Moffitt 3-4, Salih 3-6, Hatten 1-1, R.Smith 1-5, Burris 0-1, Ford 0-2, T.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burris 2). Turnovers: 12 (Moffitt 4, I.Jones 2, Salih 2, T.Smith 2, Burris, Ford). Steals: 2 (I.Jones, R.Smith).
IDAHO STATE
DRAKE 86, BRADLEY 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Deen 5-12, Montgomery 2-4, Leons 1-6, Weathers 0-1, Mast 0-3, Hickman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leons 3, Weathers). Turnovers: 11 (Deen 5, Montgomery 2, Hannah, Henry, Hickman, Leons). Steals: 4 (Deen, Henry, Leons, Montgomery). Technical...
BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Asberry 2, Boone, Newton, Smith, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Harris 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Boone, Newton, Smith).
STILLWATER, OK
UAB 81, LOUISIANA TECH 74

Percentages: FG .371, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gaines 4-9, T.Brewer 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-2, Bertram 0-1, L.Brewer 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer). Steals: 7 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, T.Brewer, Toney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
RUSTON, LA
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71

Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
STATESBORO, GA

