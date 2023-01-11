Read full article on original website
Reserves power Timberwolves past Cavs
Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, dished seven assists and grabbed six rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench contributed 56 points
The Ringer
Does the NBA Have Any More Statue-Worthy Superstars?
Every statue of an athlete is a contradiction. You can capture a player’s likeness and you can do justice to what they’ve achieved, but it’s impossible to fully render a career spent in motion with a sculpture. The challenge of immortalizing sporting legends is to try anyway—to give a still figure of a runner or pitcher or point guard so many of the markers of movement that it might trick the brain into thinking it’s seeing what it knows to be impossible. To suggest, for example, that the enormous statue of Dirk Nowitzki that now stands outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas could really be leaning back into a jumper, fading away so convincingly that you might even anticipate it landing in a soft backpedal.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
No. 10 Texas claws back to down Texas Tech, 72-70
Marcus Carr scored 20 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 — including five free throws in the final 21 seconds
The Ringer
The Art of Calling a Timeout in the NFL
Peyton Manning was miffed. The clock was ticking away in the Broncos’ 2022 season opener, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett had frozen. Denver was down a point with possession at Seattle’s 45-yard line, and there were about 65 seconds left in the game. Hackett had all three of his timeouts but decided not to use one. Instead, Russell Wilson rushed the offense to the line of scrimmage, but by the time they got there only 35 seconds remained. Manning, a former quarterback for the Broncos who was analyzing the game for ESPN, started to get upset.
The Ringer
Stephen A. Smith on Covering Allen Iverson, Why He Pursued a Career in Broadcast Media, His Deep Bond With Kobe Bryant, and His Past Partnership With Skip Bayless
Logan and Raja are joined by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to discuss what it was like to cover Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers during his time as a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer (4:52). Along the way, Raja and Stephen briefly reminisce on the eccentric nature of head coach Larry Brown (20:19). Next, the First Take host explains how his bond with Kobe Bryant evolved over the course of their careers (26:46). Later, they talk about Smith’s new book, Straight Shooter, and his past partnership with Skip Bayless (30:05). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (34:53).
