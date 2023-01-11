Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Burns vs. Shoshoni, ppd. to Jan 16th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 2, Arizona 1
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 18 (Addison, Kaprizov), 9:39 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Gaudreau 11 (Hartman, Steel), 10:30. Third Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 16 (Chychrun, McBain), 5:42. Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-9-12_29. Minnesota 6-15-6_27. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Ingram 2-9-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 14-8-3 (28-27). A_19,299...
Porterville Recorder
Oral Roberts 81, St. Thomas (MN) 69
ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-8) Allen 1-5 1-1 3, Bjorklund 8-17 4-5 23, Blue 4-7 0-0 12, Miller 1-6 3-3 6, Rohde 5-14 0-0 12, Dufault 1-4 0-0 2, Lee 2-3 0-0 5, Dobbs 2-5 1-1 6, Engels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-10 69. ORAL ROBERTS (15-4) Vanover 4-9 4-4...
Comments / 0