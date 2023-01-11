ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Houston Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will look to make some noise in their first year in the Big 12 in 2023. In order to do that, the Cougs will need to add some pieces that can contribute right away. The...
HOUSTON, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston

Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Marcus Sasser Reminds Everyone Who He Is — How One of College Basketball’s Best Shut Up a Yappy Underdog, Refused to Let No. 1 Houston Lose

UH All-American guard Marcus Sasser is a difference maker for one of the country's best teams. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) South Florida guard Tyler Harris talked more junk than Jerrod Carmichael did in his often hilariously biting Golden Globes hosting gig. Harris, a transfer from UH-hating Memphis, barked at the No. 1 team in the land’s guards every chance he could. And when Harris wasn’t talking, he threw out enough hand gestures — a throat slash here, a shush sign there, even the too small hand lowering thing (which is actually funny coming from a 5-foot-9 guard with plenty of heart) — to win a traffic cop audition.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Houston's Jarace Walker earns Freshman of the Week honors

Houston forward Jarace Walker was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who has ascended quickly of late for Houston as the Cougars re-took the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week. But you won't hear Houston coach Kelvin Sampson bending over backwards to shower his youngster with praise. The two games of 23 points and 21 points consecutively for Walker vs. SMU and Cincinnati, respectively, is the standard for what Sampson expects moving forward. There's no ceremony to celebrate a nice week.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

C-USA announces 2023 football schedule

2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
HOUSTON, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Soros-Backed DA Sends Houston ‘Hero’ to Grand Jury

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is moving to present evidence to a grand jury against a man who shot an alleged armed robber to death at a Houston taqueria last week. The 46-year-old man, who authorities have not identified because he has not been charged with a crime, has been hailed as a hero by some for intervening in an alleged armed robbery.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture

Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
HOUSTON, TX
