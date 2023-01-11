Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Houston Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will look to make some noise in their first year in the Big 12 in 2023. In order to do that, the Cougs will need to add some pieces that can contribute right away. The...
Former TSU/Channelview CB Isaiah Hamilton commits to UH
He was a 2022 1st Team All-SWAC selection with 5 interceptions including 2 he returned for TDs. Posted on 12 hrs, , User Since 73 months ago, User Post Count: 4037. Posted on 12 hrs, , User Since 130 months ago, User Post Count: 611. 12 hrs. 130 months. 611.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston
Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
papercitymag.com
Marcus Sasser Reminds Everyone Who He Is — How One of College Basketball’s Best Shut Up a Yappy Underdog, Refused to Let No. 1 Houston Lose
UH All-American guard Marcus Sasser is a difference maker for one of the country's best teams. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) South Florida guard Tyler Harris talked more junk than Jerrod Carmichael did in his often hilariously biting Golden Globes hosting gig. Harris, a transfer from UH-hating Memphis, barked at the No. 1 team in the land’s guards every chance he could. And when Harris wasn’t talking, he threw out enough hand gestures — a throat slash here, a shush sign there, even the too small hand lowering thing (which is actually funny coming from a 5-foot-9 guard with plenty of heart) — to win a traffic cop audition.
CBS Sports
Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Houston's Jarace Walker earns Freshman of the Week honors
Houston forward Jarace Walker was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who has ascended quickly of late for Houston as the Cougars re-took the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week. But you won't hear Houston coach Kelvin Sampson bending over backwards to shower his youngster with praise. The two games of 23 points and 21 points consecutively for Walker vs. SMU and Cincinnati, respectively, is the standard for what Sampson expects moving forward. There's no ceremony to celebrate a nice week.
Ex-Aggies Linebacker Ish Harris Commits to Houston
Former Texas A&M Aggies LB Ish Harris will be staying in Texas with the Houston Cougars
KBTX.com
C-USA announces 2023 football schedule
2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
Man accused of shooting Houston-area teacher found in Louisiana, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
dallasexpress.com
Soros-Backed DA Sends Houston ‘Hero’ to Grand Jury
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is moving to present evidence to a grand jury against a man who shot an alleged armed robber to death at a Houston taqueria last week. The 46-year-old man, who authorities have not identified because he has not been charged with a crime, has been hailed as a hero by some for intervening in an alleged armed robbery.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
wbap.com
Casey Bartholomew: Was It Murder? Or Legit Self Defense?
Guy decided to rob a restaurant in Houston. After he got all the money from all the people, a customer got up and shot him. A lot! The last shot was in the back of the head.Should he be charged with a crime?
Report: These are the top eateries in Texas for eating oysters
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s pretty warm to start the year in the month of January in North Texas and it’s a perfect time to get a taste of warmer days with some delicious seafood and more specifically, oysters. Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day!...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
Houston Chronicle
After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture
Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0