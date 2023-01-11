Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochester Fire Department Investigating RV Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department is investigating the cause of an RV fire. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE in Marion Township shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire was reported by the property owners who were not home but saw the fire on a security camera.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
One Dead, Two Injured in Minneapolis Triple Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday evening. A statement from police says officers were at the scene of a vehicle crash at a north Minneapolis intersection when they heard gunshots ring out around 8:20 p.m. Officers went to the area of the gunshots and found a man and woman in an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
Rochester Man Facing Felony Assault Charge for Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County court this week. 23-year-old Dillion Nolan was formally charged with second-degree assault. A judge set his conditional bail at $5,000. The...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Rochester PD Warning Businesses of “Washed” $100 Bills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills. The warning stems from a call officers responded to this week at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee in the 1300 block of 6th St. in Northwest Rochester. The store reported a shopper, described as a white adult female, had purchased a $300 gift card and got $100 in change using four washed $100 bills.
Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Concept Plans Ready for Review
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board is set to review some concept plans for a planned aquatics center at the current Soldiers Field swimming pool location. The board meets on Tuesday and will be presented with two options for developing the center, which currently carries an estimated price tag of just over $20 million. Both of the options call for a new swimming pool that could be used by lap swimmers, casual users, and swimming lessons. They also include a "lazy river" feature and some water slides, along with a splash pad and wading pool.
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sent to Prison for Wisconsin Gun Crime
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney's Office for western Wisconsin says a Rochester man convicted of a weapons violation will spend the next two years in federal prison. 32-year-old Rayshawn Motlety pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in September. He was charged for the...
Grand Jury Indicts Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) -The Hennepin County Grand Jury has returned a first-degree murder indictment against a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was arraigned today in Hennepin County Court on the charges included in the indictment, which added the first-degree...
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester, Minnesota Right Now. Affordable housing has been a hot topic for quite a few years in Rochester, Minnesota. I've heard that some solutions are being worked on but a huge obstacle is still here - we don't have that many affordable homes for sale. Right now, there are only 2 single-family homes for sale under $150,000.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Learn How To Cross-Country Ski Near Rochester on Saturday
When it is gorgeous and hot in Minnesota, we go to one of the lakes. But in the winter when we are all freezing, we throw on some skis and go for a ride. If you've never experienced that type of fun, you are in luck!. Beginner Cross-Country Skiing Class...
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0