The Varsity girls basketball team lost to the Killeen Kangaroos 18 – 55. The first quarter started out a tight contest, but the Roos made some shots late to close the 1st quarter up 13 – 5. The Tigers continued to hold the Kangaroos in striking distance but went into the halftime down 12 – 25. Killeen started the 3rd quarter shooting hot from outside, where they made four 3-pointers. They took a commanding lead of 46 – 12 going into the 4th quarter.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO