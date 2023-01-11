ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Tigers take on the Killeen Kangaroos

The Varsity girls basketball team lost to the Killeen Kangaroos 18 – 55. The first quarter started out a tight contest, but the Roos made some shots late to close the 1st quarter up 13 – 5. The Tigers continued to hold the Kangaroos in striking distance but went into the halftime down 12 – 25. Killeen started the 3rd quarter shooting hot from outside, where they made four 3-pointers. They took a commanding lead of 46 – 12 going into the 4th quarter.
Belton Softball Game Schedule

Please come out and support your Belton Tiger’s Softball this Spring! Any updates on game dates, time, or location will be updated on the website and communicated via twitter. GO TIGERS!
