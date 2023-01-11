ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lairy’s 20 lead Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-80

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 20 points in Miami of Ohio’s 91-80 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Lairy also added seven rebounds and 11 assists for the RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (8-8, 2-1) with 20 points and eight steals. Armoni Foster added 19 points for Buffalo. Curtis Jones also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used in the first half. He entered late in the first quarter, then was subbed out with 9:25 left in the half. That prompted an argument on the Heat sideline and Dedmon swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Jackson leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 85-79 in OT

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Tyson Jackson scored six of his 22 points in overtime as New Orleans pulled away in overtime to post a 85-79 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday. Jackson shot 9 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line for the Privateers (6-9, 3-1 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson scored 13 points while going 3 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added six assists. Jamond Vincent shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds. Trey Miller finished with 22 points, five assists and six steals for the Cardinals (6-11, 0-4). Brandon Swaby added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Incarnate Word. In addition, Davante Dennis finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Both teams play on Saturday. New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC while Incarnate Word hosts SE Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots

One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
The Associated Press

Woods' buzzer-beater gets Portland State past NAU 75-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hunter Woods hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Portland State a 75-74 victory over Northern Arizona 75-74 on Thursday night. Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt’s free-throw attempt hit the front of the rim with 7.1 to play. Woods grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Parker, who dribbled the floor to the left of the arc and then jumped to pass the ball to Woods on the right side of the arc for the game-winner. Parker had 19 points and 11 assists for the Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Woods finished with 18 points and added five rebounds and three steals Jorell Saterfield was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points. Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Xavier Fuller als had 19 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. Liam Lloyd had 11 points.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

McKee and Queens host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (9-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-6, 2-3 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the North Alabama Lions after AJ McKee scored 22 points in Queens’ 92-91 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Royals have gone 5-2 in home games. Queens leads the ASUN in...
FLORENCE, AL
The Associated Press

Bellarmine hosts FGCU in conference matchup

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-5, 3-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Thompson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on Garrett Tipton and the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN play. The Knights are 4-4 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 5-9 record against teams over...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Associated Press

Nwaokorie and UCSD host CSU Bakersfield

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 1-4 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Francis Nwaokorie scored 20 points in UCSD’s 74-68 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Roadrunners have gone 3-4 at home. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Associated Press

Battle scores 19 as Montana State defeats Idaho State 81-68

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Raequan Battle scored 19 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday. Battle was 7-of-15 shooting and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, and added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Jubrile Belo was 4-of-8 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. Ed Chang led the Bengals (6-11, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Miguel Tomley added 12 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. In addition, Maleek Arington had 10 points and two steals. ___
BOZEMAN, MT
The Associated Press

Braxton Meah helps Washington power past Stanford, 86-69

SEATTLE (AP) — Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past Stanford, 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night. The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight of their final nine shots to take an 18-point lead into intermission and carrying it through the final 20 minutes. Five Huskies scored in double figures and Washington (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) shot 55.9% from the field for the game (33 of 59), including 9 of 23 from distance. Keion Brooks finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Koren Johnson added 15 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Keyon Menifield and Cole Bajema each added 11 points. Stanford (5-11, 0-6) lost for the fourth straight game and remains winless in conference play.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Ryan leads No. 15 Iowa State over Kansas State 67-56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 15 Iowa State to a 67-56 victory over Kansas State on Wednesday night. Ashley Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Denae Fritz had 14 points and seven boards and Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12). Donarski was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Associated Press

Seattle U defeats New Mexico State 69-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-66 win against New Mexico State on Thursday. Alex Schumacher made a pair of free throws for Seattle with 11 seconds left to cap the scoring. Marchelus Avery missed a 3-pointer for New Mexico State to end it. Grigsby added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference). Schumacher scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor and 5 for 7 from the line. Cameron Tyson shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points. Issa Muhammad led the Aggies (7-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. DaJuan Gordon also had 11 points for New Mexico State. Xavier Pinson had 10 points and eight assists.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Auriemma, Fudd return in UConn's 82-52 rout of St. John's

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn welcomed Geno Auriemma back to the bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup in a rout of St. John’s. Fudd scored 14 points in her first game in a month after injuring her right knee as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John’s 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Auriemma had missed the Huskies’ previous two games because he wasn’t feeling well. He also missed two games while sick in December. The 68-year-old coach is also grieving the death of his 91-year-old mother in early December. “He said he was coming on the trip, that’s when I knew,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey who filled in for Auriemma in the postgame media session. “I just wanted to make sure he was in a good place and he should come back and he was ready to come back. He assured me he was.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy