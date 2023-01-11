SFFD rescues couple who became trapped in car by downed tree

A couple who became trapped after a tree and power lines fell onto their vehicle in the Richmond District were rescued by fire department units Tuesday afternoon.

The two became trapped in their white SUV in the area of 19th Avenue and Fulton Street, near Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Fire Department reported just after 1:50 p.m.

The tree destroyed the SUV's sunroof and the fallen power lines caused a dangerous electrical arc near the driver's side window. The couple's decision to stay inside the car "essentially [saved] their lives," according to the fire department.

Couple rescued by #SFFD as live wire and tree land on car. The Sunroof window was blown out with an additional electrical arc on the corner of the driver's side window/side view mirror. This couple stayed in the car and waited to be rescued, essentially saving their lives. https://t.co/0wLOsfSOYY pic.twitter.com/ssInyritD5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 10, 2023

SFFD rescuers eventually recovered the two victims from inside the SUV, and they were not reported to be injured in the incident. No further details were released.