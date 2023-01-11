Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
thelawnhomecare.com
The Benefits of Investing in Synthetic Grass in Modesto CA for Putting Greens
Artificial grass putting greens are a great way for businesses to bring a unique, entertaining twist to their properties. Whether you’re looking to liven up your office breakroom or make your hotel lobby more inviting, a putting green made of synthetic grass in Modesto CA can help take your business to the next level. Read on to learn five reasons why businesses should invest in artificial grass putting greens.
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
Delivery driver drops off Amazon package in trash can at San Joaquin County home
STOCKTON, Calif. — For San Joaquin County homeowner Tori Beeck, her own trash contained her treasure Tuesday after an unusual drop-off by an Amazon delivery driver landed her newly ordered package in a landfill. Beeck, who has been working extended hours at her accounting job in recent weeks, is...
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Decades-old rules mean most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter. A new approach using weather forecasts is helping some save more water to help with California's drought.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
CalFresh recipients can apply to get food replaced lost during power outage
(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get some of their food replaced if they lost food due to the power outages in the region. A form will need to be completed, signed and turned in, which includes contact information, a short description of how the food was lost and the date and time […]
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed.
KRON4
Family-owned Lee’s Sandwiches expanding in the Bay Area
Co-Owner Thang Le and Marketing Manager Evandro Fernandes from Lee’s Sandwiches chatted their family-owned Bay Area business. Watch the clip to learn where you can try their dishes for yourself.
Comments / 0