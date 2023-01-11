ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
mix96sac.com

Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California

California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

The Benefits of Investing in Synthetic Grass in Modesto CA for Putting Greens

Artificial grass putting greens are a great way for businesses to bring a unique, entertaining twist to their properties. Whether you’re looking to liven up your office breakroom or make your hotel lobby more inviting, a putting green made of synthetic grass in Modesto CA can help take your business to the next level. Read on to learn five reasons why businesses should invest in artificial grass putting greens.
MODESTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Local iconic sports retailer closes shop

Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
ELK GROVE, CA
pmq.com

One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

