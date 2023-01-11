Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Christina Applegate to make her first awards show appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate says she's a bit nervous about taking to the red carpet this weekend. On Thursday, Applegate tweeted about her planned appearance at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards, her first since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts
We are learning even more about the heritage of Julia Roberts. Not long ago, the internet was all abuzz about the fact that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had paid the hospital bill for her birth. Now comes news that there was a big secret in the "Ticket...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A trailer for Judy Blume's 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' is here
For more than 50 years, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" has been a guide for girls navigating the awkwardness of early adolescence and puberty. The iconic Judy Blume novel that captured generations of young female readers will soon get the big screen treatment -- and a trailer released Thursday offers fans a taste of what's in store.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Theo James doesn't think he's right to play James Bond
It doesn't sound like Theo James is shaken or stirred by chatter he should be the next James Bond. "The White Lotus" star recently appeared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham," where Cagle said, "I'm hoping you're the next Bond." It's a sentiment that has been shared...
A Guide to Every Wild Cameo in the ‘House Party’ Reboot
New Line Cinema’s House Party remake, in theaters now, has more celebrity cameos than one can count on both hands. In fact, one of the joys of viewing it with a crowd of people, as opposed to watching it at home, is getting to collectively gasp and holler at the bevy of famous faces who end up crashing LeBron James’ crib—or attending a separate “Illuminati” gathering.It’s no surprise that so many celebrities would agree to appear in a reboot of the beloved ’90s cult comedy. One can also imagine that a basketball star as popular as James, whose SpringHill Company...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rihanna addresses new music hysteria in Super Bowl teaser
It's been more than six years since Rihanna has released an album, and the roar of demand from fans for new music is deafening. Rihanna hears you, she sees you, and she's poking a little bit of fun. The singer and fashion mogul has debuted a teaser for her upcoming...
Comments / 0