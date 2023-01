The 2023 Give A Kid A Coat campaign kicked off on Friday, January 6, with live events at three A Cleaner World locations in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem. Joined by The Salvation Army, WGHP/Fox8, and WKZL/ROCK 92, the ask was made to the community to drop off new and/or gently used jackets for families in need. Over 1,500 coats were donated during this year’s kickoff events.

