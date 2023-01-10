ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jim Schwartz interviewing for Browns DC job on Wednesday

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz is receiving interest from the Cleveland Browns for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports.

Now we know when that interview will take place. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Browns will conduct an interview with Schwartz on Wednesday.

Schwartz has been with the Titans in his current role since 2021.

Prior to his second stint with the Titans, Schwartz was a head coach with the Detroit Lions and a defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran coach won a Super Bowl with the latter.

With Schwartz’s assistance (we don’t know exactly how much), the Titans have sported a solid defense overall the past two seasons, including owning the No. 2 and No. 1 run defenses in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Breer notes the Browns are also expected to interview Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant, Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant, Sean Desai, and New England Patriots inside linebackers coach, Jerod Mayo, so Schwartz will have stiff competition.

