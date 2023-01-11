Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Jamie Lynn Spears to reprise role from 'Zoey 101' in sequel movie for Paramount+
Zoey Brooks and her "Zoey 101" pals are all grown up and back in action. Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on "Zoey 102," the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008. "It's official!" Jamie Lynn Spears, who starred as Brooks...
Rihanna addresses new music hysteria in Super Bowl teaser
It's been more than six years since Rihanna has released an album, and the roar of demand from fans for new music is deafening. Rihanna hears you, she sees you, and she's poking a little bit of fun. The singer and fashion mogul has debuted a teaser for her upcoming...
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts
We are learning even more about the heritage of Julia Roberts. Not long ago, the internet was all abuzz about the fact that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had paid the hospital bill for her birth. Now comes news that there was a big secret in the "Ticket...
Christina Applegate to make her first awards show appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate says she's a bit nervous about taking to the red carpet this weekend. On Thursday, Applegate tweeted about her planned appearance at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards, her first since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to...
