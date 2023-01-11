Read full article on original website
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Post Register
Boise Police seek potential eyewitness to Jan 1st robbery
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are asking for the public's help in locating a potential witness to a robbery that occurred on January 1st, between 2:00-2:30 am. The robbery took place near the intersection of 8th St. and Idaho St. The person(s) pictured are not suspects, but police...
Post Register
Nampa Police to purchase $377,000 armored vehicle
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — For years Nampa Police had used a surplus military vehicle known as an MRAP to deal with high-risk situations, but it was less than ideal. "We use this vehicle for our tactical response team anytime we have a search warrant or high-risk situation, this becomes operational," said Lt. Chad Shepard with Nampa Police.
Post Register
Boise Police seek information on burglary suspects
On Sunday night, Boise Police responded to a home on the 8000 block of W Donnybrook Dr for a reported burglary. Evidence indicates unknown suspects entered the home and stole approximately $2,500 in cash. Around 4 p.m., doorbell video shows an adult male wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a...
Post Register
Caldwell Police rescue runaway pig
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police report finding a pet pig running down 10th ave. near Mallard Park. Caldwell Police report local citizens were able to contain the animal until police could arrive. The pig is being taken to West Valley Human Society. If the pig belongs to you or...
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
Post Register
Train vs. SUV collision leaves one dead in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An SUV vs. train collision is being investigated by the Ada County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:20 pm on Tuesday an SUV was headed south on Kuna/Mora road when it was struck by a westbound train. Emergency personnel worked to extract the male driver from the damaged SUV before he was declared dead at the scene.
Post Register
Road rage incidents on the rise, Caldwell Police has some advice
CALDWELL, Idaho — Road rage incidents are increasing across the valley. Caldwell Police has some tips to keep in mind if you find yourself the victim of a road rage incident. 1. Never pull over or engage with the driver. If you need to pull over, find a place...
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Preventing human trafficking in Idaho
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring. However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
'Our spirits are crushed': Mother grieves loss of 10-year-old son who was fatally struck by pickup truck
Drayko Gaudlip loved riding his scooter and playing basketball. Last week, his life was cut short. “Our spirits are crushed,” his mother, Kimberly McBride, said. Gaudlip, 10, was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck while he was riding a scooter on Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive in Meridian on Monday evening. The...
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
Judge Closes Case Against Idaho mom Arrested After Taking Kids to Park Despite COVID Closure
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Judge Adam Kimball formally dismissed charges against Sara Brady, a mom who was arrested for in Kleiner Park in Meridian during a COVID-19 closure. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground in the park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release. The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being...
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
