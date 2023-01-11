ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 Sooners Top Jayhawks in Top 25 Matchup

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 19 Oklahoma 80-74 in a matchup of two nationally-ranked Big 12 foes on Saturday at the Lloyd-Noble Center. Kansas falls to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play, while Oklahoma improves to 14-2 (4-1 Big 12) on the year.
🏀 No. 23 Jayhawks Headed to Face No. 19 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas stays on the road for a second-consecutive game as the Jayhawks head to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, for a top-25 matchup against the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the...
🎾 Kansas Competes at the Duel in the Desert

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Kansas women’s tennis completed the first two days of the Duel in the Desert in Indian Wells, California, where the Jayhawks competed in a hidden duel format, facing off against Texas Tech on Friday and Georgia on Saturday. The Jayhawks had a series of...
⚽️ Childers Selected by the KC Current in NWSL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas midfielder Rylan Childers was selected by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft with the No. 42 overall pick on Thursday night. “I’m really excited for Rylan for this opportunity in the next stage of...
🎙 Jayhawker Podcast with Bill Self

We’re in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, for a special edition of the Jayhawker Podcast. Head Coach Bill Self sits down with former Jayhawks Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien for a candid conversation. We’ll talk about memories from last year’s national championship, insights on this year’s team and look around the rest of the Big XII conference. Plus, we’ll get an update on Brandon Schneider and the Kansas Women’s program. The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of Kansas Athletics.
