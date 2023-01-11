Read full article on original website
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
WATCH: Dana Altman details big win over No. 9 Arizona
Oregon Duck men's basketball head coach Dana Altman gives his insight into how the Oregon Ducks dominated Arizona 87-68 Saturday to save its season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
With the ASU loss fresh on their minds, the Ducks showed their potential in beatdown of Arizona
The destination was unknown. Dana Altman just knew he needed to jump in the car and figure out what was needed to get the Oregon Duck basketball team back on track after yet another embarrassing loss. After spending most of Thursday night reviewing Oregon's 17-point home loss to Arizona State,...
Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Oregon
* The refs today are Michael Irving, Mike Littlewood, and Kevin Brill. Irving with the ref for Texas A&M CC and Washington, Littlewood did the Nicholls State game, and Brill was the ref for Indiana. * Oregon has made two changes to the starting lineup. Jermaine Couisnard over Brennan Rigsby...
FINAL: Oregon 87, Arizona 69
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
Arizona was blown out by Oregon 87-68 on Saturday night and the Wildcats were simply outmatched in most aspects. “They were great,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Oregon. “The more desperate team was the better team today and they’ve had a little bit of an up and down season and obviously Thursday they got a thumping.
Oregon blows out Arizona for impressive season-saving win
The Ducks beat No. 10 Arizona 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday afternoon behind a change in their starting lineup and the best intensity we've seen from the Ducks all year. Saturday was a total beatdown of one of the best teams in the country at a time when the Ducks needed it so badly.
Tyrice Ivy, CB from College of San Mateo to transfer to Oregon State
Oregon State added a commitment from Tyrice Ivy, a 6-foot-3, 180 pound cornerback from the College of San Mateo on Saturday afternoon. Ivy visited campus last weekend and after getting his transfer academics in order was able to make the announcement. Oregon State has been looking at the junior college...
INSTANT RECAP: ASU with no answers in 5-0 loss to Mavericks
TEMPE — The opening of Mullett Arena was widely viewed as high-octane fuel for Arizona State hockey’s NCAA Tournament aspirations this season and into the future. But after quickly accelerating to a 5-1 start to open the building, ASU subsequently sputtered, splitting each of its last three series entering this weekend against No. 17 Minnesota State.
WATCH: Dana Altman says changes are coming to Oregon basketball after latest loss
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after yet another really poor game by the Ducks. Altman says the Duck staff will be making some changes to its lineup and rotations as players' minutes will get cut and role players will see their minutes increase as the Ducks try and turn their season around.
