Tempe, AZ

WATCH: Dana Altman details big win over No. 9 Arizona

Oregon Duck men's basketball head coach Dana Altman gives his insight into how the Oregon Ducks dominated Arizona 87-68 Saturday to save its season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Oregon

* The refs today are Michael Irving, Mike Littlewood, and Kevin Brill. Irving with the ref for Texas A&M CC and Washington, Littlewood did the Nicholls State game, and Brill was the ref for Indiana. * Oregon has made two changes to the starting lineup. Jermaine Couisnard over Brennan Rigsby...
FINAL: Oregon 87, Arizona 69

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?

Arizona was blown out by Oregon 87-68 on Saturday night and the Wildcats were simply outmatched in most aspects. “They were great,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Oregon. “The more desperate team was the better team today and they’ve had a little bit of an up and down season and obviously Thursday they got a thumping.
Oregon blows out Arizona for impressive season-saving win

The Ducks beat No. 10 Arizona 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday afternoon behind a change in their starting lineup and the best intensity we've seen from the Ducks all year. Saturday was a total beatdown of one of the best teams in the country at a time when the Ducks needed it so badly.
INSTANT RECAP: ASU with no answers in 5-0 loss to Mavericks

TEMPE — The opening of Mullett Arena was widely viewed as high-octane fuel for Arizona State hockey’s NCAA Tournament aspirations this season and into the future. But after quickly accelerating to a 5-1 start to open the building, ASU subsequently sputtered, splitting each of its last three series entering this weekend against No. 17 Minnesota State.
