West Haverstraw, NY

State: Probable cause to believe West Haverstraw board discriminated against NAACP director

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The state Division of Human Rights says probable cause exists to believe the Village of West Haverstraw discriminated against a man seeking a seat on the village board.

Wilbur Aldridge, who serves as the regional director of the NAACP, filed the complaint last September.

He claims the village board, including Mayor Robert D'Amelio, discriminated against him due to age, race and ethnicity.

Aldridge says the ruling shows steps must be taken to eradicate bias and discrimination.

The next step would be attempting mediation to resolve the issue. If not, there would be a hearing.

The village referred any comment to their attorney who did not return a call.

Comments / 2

brian.
3d ago

I think it’s time all towns in Rockland band together and allow everyone but the Hassids to get on the board because once they get in you will see racism at its finest and favoritism to only their kind.

Reply
2
 

