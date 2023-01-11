New skating experience brings New Yorkers birds-eye view of the Big Apple

A new ice skating rink is calling itself the highest rink in New York City, offering skaters a chance to ice skate with a sky-high view of the city.

The Edge at Hudson Yards already takes visitors 100 stories in the air, and will now be taking people to a new skating rink that allows New Yorkers to escape the cold without losing the view.

“You can skate while looking at Central Park and the Empire State Building,” said Greg Holtzman, assistant director of partnerships for Hudson Yards Experiences. “We are at the same level as all of these other skyscrapers.”

By mid-March the rink will be closed, but every Thursday and Friday night until then, the rink turns into a disco dance party on ice.

“We really want to create a fun, party festive vibe, and make it a bit different,” said Holtzman. “We want it to be exciting when people skate here.”

The rink will be open every day until March 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.