Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Public Library selects memoir from local author for One Book, One Town 2023

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Fairfield Public Library announced Tuesday the One Book, One Town title for 2023.

This year's selection is called " I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: A Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love " by Ivan Maisel.

The memoir shares the author's reflections on losing his son to suicide, and for the first time in the program's history, the book selection is by a Fairfield author.

"Having a local author really connects the subject and it's such an important subject for us to discuss and really knowing that person, and the people in the community knowing that person, and experiencing some of the things this author has experienced. I really think it will really bring people in to be comfortable around having a conversation of the subject of the book," said Scott Jarzombek, Fairfield Public Library librarian.

An author talk will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield University Quick Center.

Copies of the book are available at all three library locations in Fairfield.

