Fort Lee, NJ

Authorities: Person shot in the leg during DEA investigation in Fort Lee

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation turned into a wild scene in Bergen County on Tuesday after two agents shot a suspect.

Few details about the incident have been released. But a spokesperson for the DEA says that two agents fired their weapons and struck a person in the leg. That person is now in custody.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Whiteman Street near Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee. A car was seen crashed into a utility pole. It had bullet holes in the windshield.

The DEA says that the agents were involved in a shooting as part of an ongoing investigation. The details of that investigation were not immediately made available.

Fort Lee School No. 1 went into lockdown during the investigation.

A parent tells News 12 that the students heard the gunshots.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

