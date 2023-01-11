Authorities: Person shot in the leg during DEA investigation in Fort Lee
A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation turned into a wild scene in Bergen County on Tuesday after two agents shot a suspect.
Few details about the incident have been released. But a spokesperson for the DEA says that two agents fired their weapons and struck a person in the leg. That person is now in custody.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Whiteman Street near Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee. A car was seen crashed into a utility pole. It had bullet holes in the windshield.
The DEA says that the agents were involved in a shooting as part of an ongoing investigation. The details of that investigation were not immediately made available.
Fort Lee School No. 1 went into lockdown during the investigation.
A parent tells News 12 that the students heard the gunshots.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.
No law enforcement officers were hurt.
