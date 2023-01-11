Bird watchers to flock to Eaglefest in Croton-on-Hudson

Bird watchers will be flocking to Eaglefest in Westchester County on Wednesday.

The event in Croton-on-Hudson celebrates the life of the bald eagle.

The annual event brings awareness to the near extinction of the national bird and its comeback.

As the eagles make their way back to the Hudson River for its annual migration, people from across the tri-state area will be coming to celebrate its return at Eaglefest.

The event starts at 10 a.m.