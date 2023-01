The New Jersey lifeguarding community is losing one of their giants. Thomas Dollinger, a member of the Cape May Beach Patrol for 51 years, is retiring.

Dollinger started lifeguarding in Cape May when he was only 16 years old back in 1972.

He's been splitting time between his hometown and Hollywood, Florida where he had been a lifeguard as well.

Last Friday was his last day on the beach, and they threw him a going away party.