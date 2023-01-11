RTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16

Read full article on original website
Intel's 2024 Lunar Lake processors to be specifically designed for ultrathin and light laptops
During Intel’s latest Investor Webinar, EVG & GM of Client Computing, Michelle Johnston Holthaus revealed new details about the Lunar Lake processors that “will achieve product readiness in 2024” along with the first look at how different tiles are arranged on the 3D package. The main point is that Lunar Lake will feature a new architecture “designed from the ground-up” specifically for mobile devices.
Deal | ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED deal takes 24% off AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti model
ASUS has just refreshed the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED, now called the 'VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED' on account of its Spatial Vision glassless 3D technology. While ASUS has not started selling this year's edition, Amazon is currently running a sizeable discount on the version that landed in late 2021. The model may be running an older Ryzen 5000 series APU, but it packs the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a GPU that NVIDIA only replaced this month at CES 2023 with the RTX 4050.
MSI Pulse GL76 skips G-Sync, MUX, Advanced Optimus, and Thunderbolt support to keep prices low
Gamers who don't want to spend an arm and a leg for a fully packed high-end gaming laptop can still get almost the same performance from the less expensive MSI Pulse GL76. The model is currently retailing for $1400 USD or less when on sale at Costco.com. It is a midrange gaming laptop sandwiched in between the cheaper MSI GP or GF series and pricier MSI GE or GT series.
Insanely fast Core i9-13900KS launched with a 6 GHz maximum boost frequency and US$699 price tag
Yesterday, Intel demoed an unidentified processor achieving a 6 GHz boost clock. We now have confirmation that the CPU in question was the Core i9-13900KS, as Intel has officially announced the processor today. Like the Core i9-12900KS, the Core i9-13900KS has almost the same specifications as the vanilla Core i9-13900K aside from a few key improvements.
AMD Adrenalin 22.12.2 drivers significantly increase RX 7900 XT/XTX power efficiency for fps-capped games
AMD mentions in the RX 7900 Adrenalin 22.12.2 driver notes that the power usage during hardware accelerated video playback has been improved and further efficiency improvements are to be expected in future updates. Indeed, the video playback power consumption has decreased, as ComputerBase points out, but the German publication also discovered that the driver significantly reduces power consumption for fps-capped games, an improvement that is not mentioned anywhere in the driver release notes.
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will soon be able to stream PS5 games from the cloud; Discord integration also hinted to arrive with the version 7.00 update
The Sony PlayStation 5 hasn't received much in the way of new features since the 6.00 update, which added VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality and let players run their console at 1440p. The most recent update, version 6.50, added support for the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. Insider Gaming has learned the next major patch (version 7.00) is slated to bring some exciting new features.
System76 teases beefy Pangolin Linux laptop update with Ryzen 7 6800U
System76 is known for its high-quality laptops that run Linux (either Ubuntu or System76's own Pop!_OS). However, most of their laptops run on Intel CPUs, so AMD fans were left in the lurch... until the original Pangolin debuted a few years ago. System76 recently teased the upcoming version of the Pangolin, replete with the latest and greatest from AMD.
RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition charging specs revealed ahead of launch
The 8 Pro has been officially confirmed to arrive in markets such as the United States with the same 6,000mAh battery as on its initial China-only launch - which, as that spec is etched right into its "evolved" rear panel in traditional RedMagic style, is a good thing. However, this potential advantage is now revealed as coming with a compromise on the premium smartphone's original specs.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four major improvements between generations
There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:
Garmin Vivomove Trend: Design, specifications and European price leak for upcoming hybrid smartwatch
Roland Quandt has leaked details about the Vivomove Trend, a hybrid smartwatch that will be available in multiple colours. Incidentally, the leak arrives a few days after the FCC published documentation about the Forerunner 265. While the FCC released technical details about the Forerunner 265, Quandt has provided high-resolution renders, specifications and a European launch price.
Rumor | Xiaomi 14 will launch with faster charging than the 13
The Xiaomi 13 was spotted using a power brick compatible with its predecessor the 12 (and the Mi 11 Pro before that) to register as a 67 watt (W)-charging smartphone with 3C. The higher-end 13 Pro, meanwhile, forged ahead with a faster, yet still last-gen, 120W standard. However, there may...
OnePlus 11: Early global model benchmark results highlight below-par multi-core performance
The global version of the OnePlus 11 has turned up on Geekbench ahead of its launch next month. To recap, OnePlus announced its 11th generation smartphone earlier this month as one of the first smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Also offered with Hasselblad cameras and 100 W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 is likely to be the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. In fact, OnePlus has confirmed that it has no plans to release a OnePlus 11 Pro, much as there was no OnePlus 10.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus leak showcases launch colours before February 1 launch event
NieuweMobiel has leaked official images of the Galaxy S23 Plus, confirming design changes from the Galaxy S22 Plus. Revealed a few hours after leaking equivalent images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the images also highlight that the Galaxy S23 series will share the same four launch colours. According to Roland Quandt and NieuweMobiel, Samsung will present these colours as:
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
MINISFORUM Neptune HX99G arrives with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU from US$839
MINISFORUM is now selling the Neptune HX99G globally, nearly two months after the company previewed the mini-PC in Japan. As expected, the Neptune HX99G is not as expensive in the US as it is in Japan, where it started at JPY 182,980 (~US$1,431). Instead, MINISFORUM sells the Neptune HX99G at the following prices:
Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements revealed; Game to be Steam Deck verified at launch
Hogwarts Legacy, the February 10-bound open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe is one of 2023's many high-profile releases. It will be available on PC/Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 on February 5, followed by PlayStation 4/Xbox One on April 4, and finally Nintendo Switch on July 25. Its system requirements for PC have now been revealed.
Windows 7 - and 8.1 - support ends for good
Those still hanging onto their Windows 7 installs may now have to say a final goodbye, as Microsoft has announced the termination of its 10-year end-of-life care. The release of the newer 10 upgrade caused outcry among those who could not (or, just maybe, would not) update from what might have been one of the most popular OS versions from the Redmond giant.
Intel Core i9-13900KS immediately tops PassMark and UserBenchmark CPU charts upon release thanks to multitest mastery
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has officially been revealed and is already making numerous headlines. Now, the 24-core, 32-thread part has turned up on both PassMark and UserBenchmark and immediately occupied top spot in two CPU charts. Turning to the latter benchmark first, although UserBenchmark has been frequently criticized for its confusing scoring system and clear Intel bias, it is still useful for spotting new SKUs. There is no surprise that a single sample of the i9-13900KS has managed to receive the highest average bench here. The mark given was 135%, beating out the i9-13900K and i9-13900KF processors with scores of 129% each.
Realme 240W next-gen charging for smartphones teased with live testing image
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Realme's GT Neo 5 has yet to launch; however, a marquee spec for the future Android smartphone is already known: it will be the first to have compatibility with the brand's latest charger, which is rated for a new record-beating rate of 240 watts (W).
Anker PowerHouse 767 in practice test: Powerstation flagship is still a mobile powerhouse
Power stations have long been familiar to campers and outdoor enthusiasts as a mobile power source. In recent months, however, they have arrived in many more households, not least due to the energy crisis, to prepare for power outages as a blackout precaution or to save energy costs via solar. In addition to established providers like EcoFlow and Bluetti, the well-known manufacturer Anker has also been offering the mobile power packs for some time.
