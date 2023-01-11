ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS LA

Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
MONTROSE, CO
New York Post

Notorious NYC gangbanger ‘Blue Boy’ back in jail over weed shop shooting

A career criminal whose claim to fame includes the prison yard slaying of one of the Big Apple’s most notorious outlaws is back behind bars after being charged with attempted murder in a shooting outside a Manhattan weed shop, The Post has learned. Luis “Blue Boy” Rosado, 56, was paroled from prison last year after serving 39 years for murder — including the stabbing death of Larry Davis, who infamously wounded six cops during a shootout in The Bronx in 1986, police sources said. Rosado, a reputed member of the Crips street gang, has now been accused of shooting a 25-year-old man...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford targeted NYPD as ‘enemy of the state:’ sources

The 19-year-old alleged Islamic radical suspected in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD cops had specifically sought to target “a uniformed officer” or someone armed because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state,” sources told The Post on Sunday. Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly went to Midtown on Saturday night to assault police officers or “someone with a gun,” the sources said he told the feds after his arrest. The suspect allegedly said he’d hatched the plot as recently as Friday, according to sources. Bickford “found religion” after his father’s overdose death in 2018 and became...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
RadarOnline

Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance

New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Accused Robert De Niro burglar — and fan — Shanice Aviles wants to apologize

She just might be a raging bullsh-tter. A notorious accused serial thief charged with burglarizing Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side townhouse whined that she couldn’t believe authorities had the audacity to arrest and jail her. “I’m being held here on burglary — burglary!” roared Shanice Aviles, 30, during an exclusive jailhouse interview with The Post at Rikers Island. “I didn’t take any of his stuff. I didn’t have any of his stuff on me.”  Aviles has been fingered as one of the Upper East Side 19th Precinct’s “top five burglars,” according to law enforcement sources. Her rap sheet lists...
MANHATTAN, NY
petapixel.com

Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot

Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges

(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
MONROE COUNTY, AR
hstoday.us

Federal Charges Announced Against Maine Man Who Carried Out Machete Attack in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in Name of Jihad

Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, has been charged with federal crimes in connection with Bickford’s efforts to wage jihad by killing U.S. Government officials and his knife attack on three NYPD officers in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Bickford was charged by complaint with attempting to kill officers and employees of the U.S. Government and persons assisting them. Bickford is currently in state custody and will be transported to and presented in Manhattan federal court at a later date to face the federal charges filed in the Southern District of New York.
WELLS, ME
Washington Examiner

Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme

Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

