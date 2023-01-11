Read full article on original website
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
Notorious NYC gangbanger ‘Blue Boy’ back in jail over weed shop shooting
A career criminal whose claim to fame includes the prison yard slaying of one of the Big Apple’s most notorious outlaws is back behind bars after being charged with attempted murder in a shooting outside a Manhattan weed shop, The Post has learned. Luis “Blue Boy” Rosado, 56, was paroled from prison last year after serving 39 years for murder — including the stabbing death of Larry Davis, who infamously wounded six cops during a shootout in The Bronx in 1986, police sources said. Rosado, a reputed member of the Crips street gang, has now been accused of shooting a 25-year-old man...
Machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford targeted NYPD as ‘enemy of the state:’ sources
The 19-year-old alleged Islamic radical suspected in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD cops had specifically sought to target “a uniformed officer” or someone armed because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state,” sources told The Post on Sunday. Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly went to Midtown on Saturday night to assault police officers or “someone with a gun,” the sources said he told the feds after his arrest. The suspect allegedly said he’d hatched the plot as recently as Friday, according to sources. Bickford “found religion” after his father’s overdose death in 2018 and became...
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance
New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48...
Accused Robert De Niro burglar — and fan — Shanice Aviles wants to apologize
She just might be a raging bullsh-tter. A notorious accused serial thief charged with burglarizing Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side townhouse whined that she couldn’t believe authorities had the audacity to arrest and jail her. “I’m being held here on burglary — burglary!” roared Shanice Aviles, 30, during an exclusive jailhouse interview with The Post at Rikers Island. “I didn’t take any of his stuff. I didn’t have any of his stuff on me.” Aviles has been fingered as one of the Upper East Side 19th Precinct’s “top five burglars,” according to law enforcement sources. Her rap sheet lists...
petapixel.com
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
Former FBI Agent Explains What 'Stands Out' in Bryan Kohberger Affidavit
A probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Kohberger was released Thursday, providing new evidence into how police determined he was their suspect.
A 19-year-old accused of attacking 3 NYPD officers with a machete was recently put on a federal do-not-fly list after his mom told the FBI he was interested in Islamic extremism, report says
The FBI determined after an interview that the suspect planned to travel to Afghanistan to fight alongside the Taliban, ABC News reported.
Wbaltv.com
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
hstoday.us
Federal Charges Announced Against Maine Man Who Carried Out Machete Attack in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in Name of Jihad
Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, has been charged with federal crimes in connection with Bickford’s efforts to wage jihad by killing U.S. Government officials and his knife attack on three NYPD officers in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Bickford was charged by complaint with attempting to kill officers and employees of the U.S. Government and persons assisting them. Bickford is currently in state custody and will be transported to and presented in Manhattan federal court at a later date to face the federal charges filed in the Southern District of New York.
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
Washington Examiner
Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme
Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To Five Months In Tax Fraud Scheme
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in prison. However, the Associated Press reports the former CFO could serve closer to three months if he “behaves” during his time on Rikers Island. Upon his release, he will be asked to pay nearly $2 million in penalties and spend five years on probation.
Trial begins for man charged in West Side Highway bike path Halloween terror attack
If he is convicted and sentenced to lethal injection, Saipov would be the first federal defendant put to death from a New York case since Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in 1953.
