Miami Heat backup guard Gabe Vincent has proven before he can fill in for starter Kyle Lowry. With Lowry out of the lineup again, Vincent scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half to lead the Heat to a 111-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday. It was their second win in three days over the Bucks, who played without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo in both games.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO