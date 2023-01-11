Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Raptors End Pivotal Homestand With Split Following Loss to Hawks
It was a week and a half ago that the Toronto Raptors opened this six-game homestand aware of the magnitude of the situation. They'd lost 12 of their last 17 games and sat five games below .500. This was an opportunity to right the ship, maybe the last one before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Centre Daily
Jaylin Williams Going From Career-High to No Minutes Showcases Thunder Strategy
Jaylin Williams answered the call. The rookie center has been filling in at times off of the bench for Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who are both injured. A second rounder, he hasn’t blown away fans on the stat sheet, but he’s been able to fill a giant void in the Thunder lineup while he’s developing.
Centre Daily
Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green’s Harsh Advice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star. "I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role,"...
Centre Daily
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday’s Win Against Milwaukee Bucks
The Miami Heat dominated in their rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday afternoon. In another night without Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, the backcourt needed to come up big once again. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent got the message, combining for 47 points and eight steals. After setting a career-high...
Centre Daily
Report: Giannis Expected to Miss Heat Game With Knee Injury
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with a sore knee and already missed a game against Miami on Thursday as a result of the injury. He was considered questionable to play on Saturday prior to Wojnarowski’s report.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Preview
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia 76ers ended their two-game win streak in a difficult 114-133 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Philadelphia took down on New Year's Eve. The loss came at the hands of a terrific showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points on 62 percent...
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-2023 Midseason Grades
The Philadelphia 76ers have reached the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Following their Thursday night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers reached the 41st game of the year with a 25-16 record. As it stands, the Sixers are fifth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers’ road trip out West begins on Saturday night with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Philly will look to close out their weekly slate on a high note. When they kicked things off earlier this week on Tuesday, the Sixers started their slate out with a bang, snagging a win over the Detroit Pistons.
Centre Daily
Gabe Vincent’s 27 Points Leads Miami Heat Past Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat backup guard Gabe Vincent has proven before he can fill in for starter Kyle Lowry. With Lowry out of the lineup again, Vincent scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half to lead the Heat to a 111-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday. It was their second win in three days over the Bucks, who played without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo in both games.
Centre Daily
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Centre Daily
AP source: Packers LB Quay Walker fined $13,261 for shove
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person also said Saturday that Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was fined $11,139...
