A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
WVNews
Blankenship comes through late for Logan against Lincoln
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Natalie Blankenship made the go-ahead layup, scored again under pressure, then, in the final 33 seconds, made all four of her free throws to lead the Logan Wildcats to a 45-39 win over the Lincoln Cougars at the East Fairmont Classic on Saturday afternoon.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Summers, Fairmont Senior's Hamilton are Winner's Choice champs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers wasn’t afraid to show emotion after pinning Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to win the heavyweight class at the Winner's Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. “What’s going through my mind is just all...
WVNews
Concord dominates boards, inside play to topple West Virginia Wesleyan men, 78-64
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Concord dominated the boards Wednesday night, using that advantage to score 21 second-change points on its way to a 78-64 win over West Virginia Wesleyan in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball action. Concord pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and had a 45-27 advantage overall as...
WVNews
Buccaneers honor 5 swimmers on senior night
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was senior night for the Buckhannon-Upshur swim teams as the Buccaneers hosted Philip Barbour, Winfield and Robert C. Byrd at West Virginia Wesleyan College on Saturday. Cadence Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard and Owen Caynor were honored for their contributions to...
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Tre Mitchell Bob Huggins Oklahoma Postgame 1/14/23
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell and head coach Bob Huggins maintain that the Mountaineers "aren't that far off" despite their 0-5 record in the Big 12. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Might small ball be an answer for WVU?
West Virginia’s Big 12 losing streak extended to five on Saturday afternoon, and without question its season is on the brink of disaster. Only a comparable winning streak could get the Mountaineers back into contention for a postseason spot, and given all of the woes that have beset the team over the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to predict such an occurrence.
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Ground broken for new Marshall county petrochemical, food ingredient plants
MOUNDSVILLE — Ground was broken Friday for two separate manufacturing plants in Marshall County that will have an anticipated economic impact of $150 million on the region. India-based TCL Specialities, a subsidiary of Thirumalai Chemicals Limited of India, plans to construct one plant to produce food ingredients and a separate plant to make maleic anhydride, which is used in plastics or polymers.
