Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter Brown, Air Force offensive lineman, dead at 21
Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman for Air Force, has died at 21. The school announced that Brown suffered an unspecified “medical emergency” on Monday while leaving his dorm for class and that first responders were unable to save his life. “Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” head football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad,...
College football player dies at 21 after medical emergency
Cadet 3rd Class and Air Force Academy offensive lineman Hunter Brown died after "suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," the school announced. "Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life-saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful," the school ...
Air Force Academy Football Player Dies Suddenly At 21
Hunter Brown experienced a "medical emergency" on his way to class, the Air Force Academy said.
Comments / 0