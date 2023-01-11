Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman for Air Force, has died at 21. The school announced that Brown suffered an unspecified “medical emergency” on Monday while leaving his dorm for class and that first responders were unable to save his life. “Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” head football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad,...

