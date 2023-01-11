ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest

After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Vince McMahon, WWE Retain The Raine Group to Oversee Potential Sale

WWE has retained the services of The Raine Group to explore a potential sale, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. The Raine Group led the way on the UFC's $4 billion sale, per Rovell, who also noted that the United States-based investment banking firm is leading oversight on Manchester United's potential sale.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest

Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Triple H Says He'll Retain Creative Control After Vince McMahon Return

Triple H reportedly told talent during a meeting before Friday's SmackDown that he will remain WWE's head of creative despite Vince McMahon's return to the company as chairman of the board of directors. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Triple H noted that while he and McMahon may have discussions...
Bleacher Report

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects

Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Thanks to the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Bears hold the NFL draft's No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947. Despite the decades-long wait, Chicago might not even make this pick, since the ascension of quarterback Justin Fields could allow the Bears to trade down with a quarterback-needy club.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Report: All Triple-A Minor League Ballparks to Use Robot Umpires in 2023

Electronic strike zones are officially coming to Triple-A baseball. According to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, "The electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Class Triple-A parks in 2023, sources told ESPN, seemingly another significant step toward the implementation of the technology at the big league level in the near future."

