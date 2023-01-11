Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest
After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Center Enes Kanter Freedom Says Turkey Is Offering $500K for His Capture
Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom says the Turkish government is offering $500,000 for information leading to his capture. Speaking to Rikki Schlott of the New York Post, Freedom said he found out about the bounty last week when his name was included on Turkey's most-wanted terrorists list for 2023.
Bleacher Report
John Collins Rumors: Hawks Give PF's Camp Permission to Do 'Own Searching' for Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have given John Collins and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The news comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the asking price for Collins has "declined...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report
Vince McMahon, WWE Retain The Raine Group to Oversee Potential Sale
WWE has retained the services of The Raine Group to explore a potential sale, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. The Raine Group led the way on the UFC's $4 billion sale, per Rovell, who also noted that the United States-based investment banking firm is leading oversight on Manchester United's potential sale.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest
Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Triple H Says He'll Retain Creative Control After Vince McMahon Return
Triple H reportedly told talent during a meeting before Friday's SmackDown that he will remain WWE's head of creative despite Vince McMahon's return to the company as chairman of the board of directors. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Triple H noted that while he and McMahon may have discussions...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects
Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview
The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Thanks to the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Bears hold the NFL draft's No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947. Despite the decades-long wait, Chicago might not even make this pick, since the ascension of quarterback Justin Fields could allow the Bears to trade down with a quarterback-needy club.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors
Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
Bleacher Report
Report: All Triple-A Minor League Ballparks to Use Robot Umpires in 2023
Electronic strike zones are officially coming to Triple-A baseball. According to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, "The electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Class Triple-A parks in 2023, sources told ESPN, seemingly another significant step toward the implementation of the technology at the big league level in the near future."
