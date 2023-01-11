Read full article on original website
Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island
DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
Phone Arena
Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever
Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
Phone Arena
Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
TechRadar
Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year
Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Digital Trends
I don’t understand why Apple hates the 10th Gen iPad so much
I love using the iPad as my primary computer. No self-respecting digital nomad should be allowed to say those words. At least not in 2022, when iPadOS is still miles behind macOS, primarily because of Apple’s walled-garden approach to the iPad app ecosystem. Contents. But after spending well over...
Apple Insider
iPhone 16 Pro rumored to get under-display Face ID
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Another report says that 2024's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have an all-screen display without cutouts or the Dynamic Island thanks to some new technology. Apple has previously been predicted...
iPhone SE 4 reportedly cancelled — so what is Apple's plan for cheap phones?
An analyst says Apple is dropping plans to make an iPhone SE 4. With Samsung and Google working on midrange phones for this year, do cheap iPhones have a future?
game-news24.com
Today is the 16th birthday of the iPhone. Steve Jobs introduced the first Apple smartphone to change everything
Exactly 16 years ago, Steve Jobs took the stage at the MacWorld Expo to unveil a new product that used the Touch-enabled iPod, an elegant mobile phone and a disruptive Internet communication solution. He described it like that. Apple has evolved the idea of making a real revolution and outshining...
Apple to start making its own custom screens for iPhone and Apple Watch, ditching partners like Samsung
Apple has another trick up its sleeve for reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and partners. According to Bloomberg, Apple is aiming to start using its own screens for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The transition is expected to begin with the version of the Apple Watch Ultra released in 2024, the report says.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
TechSpot
Apple could add touch to MacBooks, despite being against the idea for years
Rumor mill: While fans have long hailed Apple's MacBooks as the best laptops you can buy, they still lack a feature offered by many Windows alternatives: a touchscreen. But according to a new report, that's going to change. For many years, Apple has taken the stance that touchscreens and laptops...
The Verge
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows are now available in preview
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows have made an appearance, with preview versions of the apps being spotted on the Microsoft Store by The Verifier (via MacRumors). Last October, Microsoft announced they were coming to the platform, letting users finally ditch the old iTunes app and Apple TV web player for native software that is closer to the experience embedded in macOS.
Microsoft's Surface Duo Foldable Phone Replacement May Finally Embrace Flexible OLED
The foldable smartphone market has been one of the most interesting among the recent consumer tech industry. In an attempt to increase smartphone productivity, manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung have historically just made bigger phones with bigger displays. Folding OLED technology changed this and allowed manufacturers to pack a big screen into a small frame, ostensibly giving us the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, folding phones are far from perfect, with early models having durability issues related to the display and the hinge.
iPhone 15 will reportedly miss out on this Apple-made upgrade
iPhone 15 could miss out on another Apple-made upgrade in the form of a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, as well as the previously rumored 5G modem.
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
TrustedReviews
The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon
You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon. The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.
Apple Insider
Apple may be designing its own Apple Watch MicroLED screen
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In a continuing effort to provide its own components for its devices and cut out potential market competitors, Apple is reportedly designing its own MicroLED screens starting with the Apple Watch. As previously reported,...
The Verge
$99 AirPods could ship as early as next year alongside next-gen AirPods Max
The next generation of Apple’s popular AirPods headphones could launch in the second half of 2024, or first half of 2025, according to a new prediction from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The lineup will reportedly include a more affordable pair of AirPods priced at $99, as well as a new model of Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max headphones (released in 2020).
