Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

No. 17 Indiana Wrestling Downs No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Indiana Wrestling continued its winning ways on Friday night, defeating No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16, in the dual meet at Wilkinson Hall. The No. 17-ranked Hoosiers have won two matches in a row and improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten with the win.
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 17 vs. No. 18/18 Wisconsin

• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a home matchup against No. 18/18 Wisconsin at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 14 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcast on CBS. • The Badgers, led by eighth-year head coach Greg Gard, sport...
Holmes Named to USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes has been named to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, announced by the organization on Wednesday (1/11). Holmes is averaging a team-high 21.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and shooting one of the nation's best 68.4 percent from the floor. She is a candidate on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watch list, 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy women's watch list and 2023 Wooden Award preseason top 50 and midseason top 25 while also being named preseason All-Big Ten.
Postgame Notes at Penn State

• Penn State (12-5, 3-3) defeated Indiana (10-6, 1-4), 85-66, on Wednesday night in the Bryce Jordan Center. • Indiana outrebounded Penn State, 38-29. • The Hoosiers got 20 points from its bench. • IU scored 15 baskets off assists. • Indiana had 13 points from second-chance opportunities. • IU...
Indiana Resumes Track and Field Season at Commodore Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Following the winter break, the Indiana Track and Field teams will be back in action at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. on the campus of Vanderbilt. Including this weekend's meet, IU will compete over eight of the next nine weekends, culminating with the NCAA Indoor Championships...
No. 6/6 Indiana Takes Care Of No. 9/11 Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Four players scored in double figures as No. 6 Indiana picked up a top 10 victory with a win over No. 9/11 Maryland, 68-61, on Thursday night inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. KEY MOMENTS. After a slow start, paired with a couple of turnovers, the Hoosiers...
No. 7/12 Indiana, No. 15/13 Michigan Meet in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/12 Indiana swimming and diving will host its first meet of the spring when it faces No. 15/13 Michigan in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 14) inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The first race is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET following a...
Indiana Wrestling to Host No. 16 Rutgers on Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Fresh off a dramatic, 17-16, win at No. 16 Maryland, No.17-ranked Indiana (5-1, 1-1) heads into the weekend with another tough task ahead. The Hoosiers host No. 16 Rutgers (8-1, 0-0) on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in Wilkinson Hall. BACK IN...
