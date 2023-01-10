BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes has been named to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, announced by the organization on Wednesday (1/11). Holmes is averaging a team-high 21.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and shooting one of the nation's best 68.4 percent from the floor. She is a candidate on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watch list, 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy women's watch list and 2023 Wooden Award preseason top 50 and midseason top 25 while also being named preseason All-Big Ten.

