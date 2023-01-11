'I'm $28,000 short': Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked

Read full article on original website
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
KHQ Right Now
Community rallies in support of Mossuto's Italian Restaurant after thief steals thousands
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family-owned restaurant is dealing with a small business' worst nightmare. Mossuto's Italian Restaurant in North Spokane was broken into last month, with the thief taking thousands of dollars. "I put so much trust in my employees and the community and everything like that, that you...
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
Sandpoint’s Premier Luxury Fly-in Community Will Blow Your Mind [PICS]
It was a long day at the office in Portland. But as you ready yourself to land your private aircraft at home in Sandpoint, you're once again grateful for a short commute. Pulling into your 48' wide Schweiss bi-fold hangar, you're just moments away from walking through your front door to join your family for dinner.
FOX 28 Spokane
Community members reflect on what High Drive Bluff means to them as land goes up for auction
SPOKANE, Wash. – A portion of the High Drive Bluff, a popular area for recreation on Spokane’s South Hill, could be cleared to make way for condominiums, drawing concern from members of the community. Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at...
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley burglar caught in the act, arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Over 1,500 people show up to Page 42 bookstore’s free book fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — After their first day, the Page 42 bookstore had over 1,500 people come by to get free books! The store kicked off its second annual free book fair on Thursday, and has now cancelled the fair for Friday and Saturday because they ran out of free books. Page 42 says all leftovers will available at their bookstore...
FOX 28 Spokane
Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene community reacts to passing of David Matheson
Matheson was a key leader and council member for the Couer d'Alene Tribe. The CDA community is now remembering him for his passion and kind heart.
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
Coeur d'Alene schools discuss new winter break schedules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Last month, Coeur d’Alene students didn’t start winter break until December 23, which frustrated many families. Their feedback on this is why the Coeur d’Alene Public school District is now asking those families to weigh in on two different winter break dates for the 2023-24 school year.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
KHQ Right Now
MISSING: Kootenai County Sherrif's Office searching for 30-year-old man
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3. Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d'Alene. Brandon is 6-feet,...
