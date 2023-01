There was one direct message. On the court with his team. In his media availability with local reporters. "Don't' feel sorry for yourself," Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. "Don't point fingers. Don't blame somebody else. You've got to keep going. Look yourself in the eye and say, 'I'm going to do better'. Sometimes through adversity you need to change your mentality. That's difficult in life to do. We are challenging our guys to be the catalyst to help us change."

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO