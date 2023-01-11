City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening

Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Harrod Event Center and Capabilities Community Club organize Family Dance Night
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Harrod community came together Saturday evening to enjoy a night of games, music, and dancing. The Harrod Event Center partnered with the Capabilities Community Club of Lima, an organization that serves adults with disabilities, to host their first Family Dance Night. The event offered bingo, board games, bounce houses, dancing, and karaoke.
Lima News
City to host mowers’ info meeting
LIMA — The City of Lima will be hosting a mowing expo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event will be held at Lima Senior High Cafeteria, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. The goal of the event is to give information to contractors before the mowing season.
hometownstations.com
Riverside Art Center awards ribbons for TSC High School Exhibit
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - High schools around Auglaize County were invited to nominate students' works to compete in an art show. The Riverside Art Center received 94 entries from five schools in the county for their TSC High School Exhibit. Teachers nominated their students' best work to be entered in the show and put on display in the gallery. The Riverside Art Center hopes this experience can inspire students by giving them a chance to see the work of other artists and make them realize that art galleries aren't just for professional artists with years of experience. Having their work on display helps students see that they're talented enough to be there too.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
Ditch projects underway in Allen County
LIMA — State funding will lessen the cost for property owners in the completion of a long-planned drainage project north of Lima. Allen County Commissioners approved the grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Baughman Ditch Project on Thursday. “It is a drainage project that...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commissioners Get Briefed On Tourism, UCSO’s Hiring Woes And MEVSD Predicament
MARYSVILLE – Karen Eylon, Director of the Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was on hand at the Union County Board of Commissioners regular meeting today to give the Commission an update on the work being done by the Bureau. Ms. Eylon told the Board that the Bureau was...
hometownstations.com
Lima Symphony Orchestra brings "Symphony Storytime" to St. Marys
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - There might not be snow on the ground, but the Lima Symphony Orchestra is still getting kids into the spirit of winter. The Lima Symphony Orchestra travels to libraries throughout the region for their "Symphony Storytime" program, where they read to children and introduce them to orchestral music. The theme of the program is winter, so the musicians read stories about the season and play music to demonstrate how composers can capture the feelings of this time of year.
hometownstations.com
Derry Glenn inviting the community to the "I Have A Dream" Awards Dinner and MLK Walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima area continues to dream on. This upcoming Sunday marks Lima's annual "I Have Dream" Awards Dinner. For over 40 years the City of Lima has celebrated local activists for their dedication to inspiring change as well as keeping our neighborhoods strong. This year's awards will be held at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) at 5 p.m.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023
The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
hometownstations.com
City Life/Rally Point Lima hosts free concert for youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rally Point Youth Center was packed with kids from Lima and beyond coming to enjoy free live music. City Life/Rally Point Lima held a free concert for kids and teens from Lima and the surrounding counties. There were three musical guests, with one performing group coming all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan. They have hosted concerts in the past, but this is their first since the pandemic began. With young people coming to these events from both Lima and areas as far as Bluffton, and even Findlay, it turns into not just a night to enjoy music, but an opportunity to socialize and make new friends.
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
hometownstations.com
Food stamp benefits are set to be scaled back in March
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Food stamp benefits are set to be scaled back to pre-pandemic levels, which could signal a return to the workforce. According to Allen County Job and Family Services, increased benefits that were implemented during the pandemic will soon be rolling back to the average monthly amount starting at the end of February 2023. The change is coming not only to Allen County but nationwide. Some people were reportedly getting up to $400 in food stamp benefits, but that number will slowly be scaled back to the normal amount of less than $100.
hometownstations.com
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith heading to Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a gathering of national leaders exchanging ideas and looking for solutions to improve their communities. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is heading to Washington D.C. for her first winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors. The group is non-partisan representing 1,400 cities across the country. Smith says being a part of the conference is beneficial and hopes to continue on committees Lima has been involved in and possibly get involved in some new committees.
hometownstations.com
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County. The Grand Lake Task Force received information that a Cooper Rademacher was wanted by authorities from Williams County, Ohio, for a Failure to Appear Warrant. The Grand Lake Task Force also had information that this subject may be in the Wapakoneta area. The Grand Lake Task Force was able to locate the subject driving and coordinated with the Wapakoneta Police Department to make a traffic stop.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
Sidney camper fire spreads, kills 3 pets
Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.
crawfordcountynow.com
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands
BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
‘This was his corner’: Springfield community honors shop owner with vigil
"Smart guy," Joe Marler, the previous butcher shop owner, said of Gill. "Wanted to run his own business. Did a great job with it. Started out with all borrowed money, worked hard, honest and paid it back. He bought the house next door to live in, so this was his corner."
