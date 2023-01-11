City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rally Point Youth Center was packed with kids from Lima and beyond coming to enjoy free live music. City Life/Rally Point Lima held a free concert for kids and teens from Lima and the surrounding counties. There were three musical guests, with one performing group coming all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan. They have hosted concerts in the past, but this is their first since the pandemic began. With young people coming to these events from both Lima and areas as far as Bluffton, and even Findlay, it turns into not just a night to enjoy music, but an opportunity to socialize and make new friends.

