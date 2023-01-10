Read full article on original website
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
How a Nonprofit is Keeping Unused Building Materials Out of Landfills
A northern Michigan nonprofit is changing the way houses are being built. Instead of unwanted or unused building materials being packed up and sent to a landfill, Bay Area Recycling for Charities is using them to help rebuild homes for those in need. “We’re trying to change the way people think about the building industry and constructing their new homes, and to repurposing and using materials that are recycled,” said BARC Deconstruction Manager Mark Dragovich.
LG Chem to Recycle Marine Waste into Plastic for Pyrolysis Fuel Production
LG Chem, the chemical unit of South Korea’s LG Group, forged a partnership with NETSPA, a domestic marine waste disposal company, to recycle marine waste into plastics that are used in pyrolysis fuel production. About 50 percent of ocean waste in South Korea is composed of fishnets and buoys made of plastic. Fishnets that are lost or abandoned cause damage to the marine environment. Biodegradable fishnets are currently being developed and distributed to reduce damage caused by marine waste. Still, the distribution is at its early stage and the recognition of biodegradable fishnets among fishermen is very low.
Florida Express Environmental Awards 29 Employees with $145,000 in Bonuses for Zero Accidents, Incidents and Injuries
During its 2022-2023 Safety Kickoff and Annual Safety Awards on January 11, 2023, Ocala-based Florida Express Environmental (FEE) awarded 29 employees with a total of $145,000 in annual safety bonuses to recognize their excellence in industry-leading safety performance, customer service, attendance, and workspace cleanliness. All employees initially were enrolled in...
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to Accept Applications for Tire Environmental Grants
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials such as aggregate that are derived from tires, initiating research and development in tire management, using tires for alternative fuels, or promoting innovation in infrastructure.
