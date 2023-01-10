A northern Michigan nonprofit is changing the way houses are being built. Instead of unwanted or unused building materials being packed up and sent to a landfill, Bay Area Recycling for Charities is using them to help rebuild homes for those in need. “We’re trying to change the way people think about the building industry and constructing their new homes, and to repurposing and using materials that are recycled,” said BARC Deconstruction Manager Mark Dragovich.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO