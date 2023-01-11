Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race
Conway wrote that Donald Trump's 2024 campaign should not be shrugged off, but his path to the presidency still may not be "smooth and secure."
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Matt Gaetz Says Biden is in 'Best Scandal' He Could Ask For
Gaetz claimed the discovery of documents in Biden's position will help Democrats on two fronts.
Merrick Garland's Biden Special Counsel Sparks Anger About Trump Probe
"Of course this was always going to end up with two special counsels," one user wrote on Twitter after the announcement.
Joe Manchin's Worst Nightmare Could Be About to Come True
Jim Justice, Republican governor of West Virginia, said, "I'm sure I would seriously consider running for Senate" against Democrat holder Manchin.
Former Russian Commander Pours Cold Water on Putin's Success in Soledar
"The capture of the center and most of Soledar by Wagner units is an undoubted tactical success. However, the enemy's front was NOT broken," Igor Girkin said.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Ukraine Could Strike Devastating Blow to Putin as Military Struggles
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants Crimea back. Should Ukraine reclaim the peninsula, Russia would be greatly weakened politically.
Donald Trump Calls Special Counsel Investigating Him a 'Terrorist'
The former president has repeatedly attacked Jack Smith, who is overseeing classified materials and Jan. 6 probes into Trump.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden Documents Return Makes Trump Indictment 'More Likely'—State Attorney
Republicans have called for an investigation of President Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president.
Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Pay Your Taxes' Hours After Trump Org Tax-Fraud Fine
The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million on Friday for its conviction on 17 counts of tax fraud and other charges.
Russia's Greatest Military Strength Has Now Become Its Weakness
The winter has historically been an asset for Russian war efforts. This time, however, experts say it could spell disaster for Vladimir Putin's troops.
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
Fact Check: Can House Democrats Bring Motion to Vacate House Speaker?
Claims suggest House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) hard-fought seat could yet be pulled from under him by Democrats.
Kari Lake Supporter Sues Judge to Get Election Overturned
Lake came up short in her race with Katie Hobbs in the November 8, 2022, election, but she refuses to accept the outcome.
Vladimir Putin's Major Dilemma Exposed After Soledar Gains: Igor Girkin
The former Russian officer said there was an "acute conflict" between the Wagner group and the Kremlin's military high command.
Kari Lake Could Take Arizona Senate Seat From Kyrsten Sinema in 2024—Poll
A survey found that Sinema would finish behind the Trump loyalist and Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego after switching to Independent.
Biden Officials Being Used Against Him in Battle With DeSantis
The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol told prosecutors that reduced consequences for migrants "had an impact on the flows that we were experiencing."
