ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 78

CAM
3d ago

He should have tried harder. The "red wave" would have gotten McCarthy and maybe, just maybe, a Speaker would have been elected that would have dealt with the terrorists and authoritarians tearing up the House today. Even a democrat would be better.

Reply(2)
36
Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
3d ago

keep drinking your own kool-aid Donny....you didn't have no pull for the speaker. if you did It wouldn't have taken 15 ballots or the final 6 holdouts would of voted for McCarthy...not present even in a maga house they see you weak 😂🤡

Reply(11)
53
Peri Gilpin
3d ago

It's all a show. MTG trotted in to sit next to Gaetz and Boebert because that's where the cameras were. After Gaetz was told by McCarthy that he would get what he wanted, the 15th vote proceeded. Then MTG flashed her phone for all to see, and the callers' initials were DT. I bet it was a friend of hers. If it was Don the Con, it just makes him more pathetic. Cotton Candy hair man had absolutely nothing to do with the conclusion. He is taking credit for 15 different votes and an almost physical altercation on the House floor.

Reply(2)
27
Related
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy