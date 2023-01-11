He should have tried harder. The "red wave" would have gotten McCarthy and maybe, just maybe, a Speaker would have been elected that would have dealt with the terrorists and authoritarians tearing up the House today. Even a democrat would be better.
keep drinking your own kool-aid Donny....you didn't have no pull for the speaker. if you did It wouldn't have taken 15 ballots or the final 6 holdouts would of voted for McCarthy...not present even in a maga house they see you weak 😂🤡
It's all a show. MTG trotted in to sit next to Gaetz and Boebert because that's where the cameras were. After Gaetz was told by McCarthy that he would get what he wanted, the 15th vote proceeded. Then MTG flashed her phone for all to see, and the callers' initials were DT. I bet it was a friend of hers. If it was Don the Con, it just makes him more pathetic. Cotton Candy hair man had absolutely nothing to do with the conclusion. He is taking credit for 15 different votes and an almost physical altercation on the House floor.
Comments / 78