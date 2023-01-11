Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
WJHG-TV
Port Authority Meeting
This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. A person is injured after a stabbing in Panama City. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 13 hours ago. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 13 hours ago. Faces: Sharon Sheffield.
WJHG-TV
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
WJHG-TV
Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”. On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.
WJHG-TV
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
WJHG-TV
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school. “At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at...
WJHG-TV
PCB council votes to expand police, fire departments
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Beach City Council met Thursday night. They approved the rebuilding of the East End Fire Station 32, and they approved the purchase of six police canines. The dogs will arrive in the next few days but will go to Dothan for training. This...
cenlanow.com
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Gold Nugget nightclub in Panama City. The incident occurred on the corner of US 98 and Drummond Avenue. Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said as the club was closing around 4:15 a.m., a...
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
WJHG-TV
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stabbing in Panama City has left one person injured. Panama City Police say it happened at the Econo Lodge on 15th Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the suspect in custody and...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Freeport under investigation
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call early Friday morning. The victim was flown by Okaloosa MedFlight to Fort Walton Beach Medical...
Walton Co. businesses looking to fill positions ahead of tourist season
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a couple of months away from tourists making their way down to Walton County. More than 50 local businesses were set up at Walton County’s Tourist Development Department Hospitality and Service Industry Job Fair. “Walton County is such a top tier tourist destination and our partners […]
WJHG-TV
What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many are wondering what’s in store for 2023. Will what went up come down?. Interest rates sat around a steep 7%. “Also we had a recession hit in, inflation. Inflation affected...
WJHG-TV
Georgia man charged in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies announced charges against James Henry Lee on Friday. Lee has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
WJHG-TV
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday Night at a high school basketball game. Deputies say they learned he had a concealed gun at the game. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies report that Treyvion Braxton...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Services Advise of Traffic Disruption of State Roads in Washington and Holmes Counties
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 90 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Chipley – Drivers may encounter a road closure from Railroad Drive to Church Avenue, south on State Road (S.R.) 77, west on U.S. 90, and north on Dalton Street Monday, Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Day Parade.
WJHG-TV
Vickers Animal Rescue
This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. A person is injured after a stabbing in Panama City. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 18 hours ago. PCB Council Meeting.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
Comments / 5