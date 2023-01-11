ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nvidia, Google and Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout says new report

The deal was meant to go on by the summer but it looks like it won’t be. (pic: Microsoft) Before the FTCs lawsuit in August, Google and Nvidia reported having shared their own issues with a Microsoft owned Activision. While Sony screamed its disappointment with Microsoft efforts to buy...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released new additions in latest update

The Pokemon Company dropped off new details today, and several new additions were added to Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet, some of which include new creatures. The team introduced several new Pokemon to find around the island today, as well as several new technologies, improvements to certain gym bosses and other people you’ll discover. We’ve got more details regarding the new ones below, but you’ll have more to say about the latest version on their website.
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
I called an AI to do my job, but here it was the result of the result

JVTech Report I hired an artificial intelligence to do my job. Here’s the result. In recent years artificial intelligence has entered a lot of professional sectors, including journalism. Due to the algorithm of text prediction, media now use robots to write some of their news. But what is the impact of that technology on the future of journalism on the internet?
The train simulator SimRail is awaiting the start of the first time on Steam

SimRail is a locomotive simulator from the Polish studio SimRail. In the game, the player acts both as a train driver and as a dispatcher (or, as expert say, as a traffic controller). One-player driver mode provides many scenarios in which players should safely drive a selected train along one of a few lines while maintaining the signaling and speed limits.
Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.35 brings the long-awaited custom campaigns

For almost three years before the release of Warcraft 3, Blizzard has officially joined the company and will publish the patch 1.35-intended to make a lot of improvements and add a campagne custom. The public’s rejection of the historic strategic Blizzard was disappointing, despite the fact that the project was...
The Pokemon Company teases a crowd with a list of 1 008 encounters

The Pokemon Company Japan announced today that it is going to air a new presentation, Pokemon: 18:00 encounters as a way to celebrate the colossal number of the crazy pocket monsters that fans can catch and train across the many games. Even the recent titles Scarlet and Violet let pokedex down one thousand, the cheese-string-looking monster Gholdengo will mark the 1,000-slot in the dex.
The Last of Us Multiplayer is the most ambitious project, says Druckmann

Neil Druckman disclosed that the gioco multiplayer of The Last of Ustentatively called Factions, that the community is the more ambitious project never made by Naughty Dog. De plus, the developer revealed that it was currently developing a studio even before the second. Druckmanns statements come from a video interview...
These Flame-Rapid-Type Regional Variants Look remarkably Awesome

The Pokemon franchise is filled with amazing creatures and designs for all of your favorite Mons, and a lot of Pokemon fan-art and game-made designs have already passed. However, with the likes of Regional Variants and Mega Evolution advancing into the Pokemon world, fan-artists have grown to not be disappointed with the quality of fun and unique ideas they’re producing for the Pokemon community.
Galaxy S23 – I knew everything

The new Galaxy S23 is starting on the 1st of February, which means that when Valentines Day approaches, first units should be already taken care of by consumers. Of course, in 2023, it means that as such we know everything, for us, is the news. At the moment of the competition, we don’t know the price and what a pre-order campaign will be in Portugal. Everything else written in the wall.
Apple has been spending millions of dollars on the iPhone 13 – price

News good plan Apple sales: the price of the iPhone 13 increases by 160. It isn’t the latest iPhone, but it is very powerful. Now, the Winter Sales 2023 is a big promotion! The iPhone 13 features a full 228 GB version and a discount on the Fnac site is much cheaper.
Dragonflight started to break an historic trend with its first major WoW update

Dragonflight is steadily gaining popularity among World of Warcraft’s most loved expansions because of all the changes in the quality of life, the effort and time that the devs put into the game and the feedback of the players, and the overall feel of the game. Even though the community takes up this newfound effort to see a little salt, there’s a further indication that Dragonflight is truly turning the game upside down.

