Final Fantasy 16 kicks off sales in Japan

Square Enix kept its cards close to its chest with the theme “Final Fantasy 16” coming in and the updates and shows in this game have gathered momentum just recently. The highly anticipated RPG is set to go on sale later this year. Even though it’s due to its release, Square Enix seems ready to do the best we can.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released new additions in latest update

The Pokemon Company dropped off new details today, and several new additions were added to Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet, some of which include new creatures. The team introduced several new Pokemon to find around the island today, as well as several new technologies, improvements to certain gym bosses and other people you’ll discover. We’ve got more details regarding the new ones below, but you’ll have more to say about the latest version on their website.
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
Dragon Quest Treasure is showing up

As soon as they have been given a demo, they can try Dragon Quest Treasures before buying them. Square Enix revealed that it’s available now on Switch eShop. This is a game that begins with some slices of full game. By this means you can continue on the game and get a reward for the full game.
Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you may not know!

Game News Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you didn’t know. Assassins Creed was released in November 2020. Two years on, the game became one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles, and became the best-selling installment in the saga of the different Generations of Assassins. To know the game’s secrets, you just need to watch that new episode of VV Facts.
The Daily Grind: How many MMO hill would you die on?

Since it’s the Internet, everyone has to share their opinion about everything. Among all of us, there are a lot of conviction and it is interesting to see how passionate you feel about PvP balance influence PvE play. What you want: lootboxes, Kickstarter promises, standing in the fire, Richard Garriott, FOMO trends, jumping puzzles, luring the hickory of Elves, lise of Elves, and politics’s inclusion in global chat.
Aora: Bots banned in Lost Ark, and in a result, two-thirds of the active players were blown away by the wind

No match, but a solid bot farm. Often, a lot of developers prefer fighting the idea of developing a game. For Lost Ark, where players complaining a bit of an excess of bots for over a year, they decided to do a cleanup. This result was a reduction in the number of users on Steam, which caused the online operation of the project around 6%, from 300 users to 100 thousand.
The Pest Tale: Requiem: How the rats were introduced

Asobo Studios let us look over their shoulders while working on “Creative” with the Plague. The film-making video was shown, among others. There are many rats to see now. The sequel, because of a new video from Aobo executive producer, the rat plague was used, introducing many more rodents to the screen, it prompted us to tell in a new video.
Genshin Endless Suffering Xiao Short Features Baizhu, Venti & Yhai

There’s a new animated short Genshin Impact, and Endless Suffering explores the things that Xiao is going through as a Yaksha. Even though he’s not the only one notable person who appears, he’s a large one. Others come to talk to him and help him at this stage, while he’s going through something serious. We actually get to Genshin Impact characters like Baizhu, Qiqi and Venti, both of whom interact.
The train simulator SimRail is awaiting the start of the first time on Steam

SimRail is a locomotive simulator from the Polish studio SimRail. In the game, the player acts both as a train driver and as a dispatcher (or, as expert say, as a traffic controller). One-player driver mode provides many scenarios in which players should safely drive a selected train along one of a few lines while maintaining the signaling and speed limits.
The Pokemon Company teases a crowd with a list of 1 008 encounters

The Pokemon Company Japan announced today that it is going to air a new presentation, Pokemon: 18:00 encounters as a way to celebrate the colossal number of the crazy pocket monsters that fans can catch and train across the many games. Even the recent titles Scarlet and Violet let pokedex down one thousand, the cheese-string-looking monster Gholdengo will mark the 1,000-slot in the dex.
The Last of Us Multiplayer is the most ambitious project, says Druckmann

Neil Druckman disclosed that the gioco multiplayer of The Last of Ustentatively called Factions, that the community is the more ambitious project never made by Naughty Dog. De plus, the developer revealed that it was currently developing a studio even before the second. Druckmanns statements come from a video interview...

